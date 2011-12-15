Truth & Rumors: Overton arrested for public intoxication

Jeff Overton hasn't generated many headlines since his famous "BOOM, BABY!" moment at the 2010 Ryder Cup, but he is back in the news now and it has nothing to do with golf. According to the Evansville Courier & Press and Bloomington Herald-Times, Overton was arrested and charged over the weekend with three misdemeanors for public intoxication, yelling at people from his limousine and resisting arrest.

Overton appeared at Assembly Hall during the Indiana-Kentucky basketball game to present a $50,000 check to the university to support the Play Golf America University program, the Herald-Times reported.

According to a police report, officers said Overton was yelling at people from a limousine that blocked traffic in front of Kilroy’s Sports Bar on Walnut Street.

The limousine driver told police they were waiting on others, and the driver was instructed to not block traffic.

Later, the limo carrying Overton pulled up next to Bloomington police, and officers report Overton was yelling at people on the street again. Police pulled the limousine over, according to the Herald-Times.

The newspaper reported that Overton repeatedly refused to give his ID to police and refused to step out of the limo. A police report described Overton’s behavior as “belligerent,” and he reportedly told officers “he wasn’t going to do anything.” Police say he smelled of alcohol, his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred.

"I feel my rights were violated," he told the newspaper. "I'm sitting in my own limo and got pulled out. Other than that, I'm going to let my lawyer handle it."

The Ryder Cup star, who twice finished second at the PGA Championship, chucked his 4-iron into the water in fury after a poor connection at a par-3 during a nightmare opening round in Chonburi, Sky Sports reported.

Garcia's day failed to improve as he finished with a 4-over 76 to end tied for 100th in the 130-strong field.

"I like this out-of-the-box thinking," Mickelson said. "It has the 'wow' factor and it shows how excited Callaway is about its products. And instead of just telling you how great the products are, we show you in unique ways."

Timberlake is lending creative input and talents behind the camera during both the pre- and post-production work. He and Kahn have worked together on music videos in the past, and Timberlake, who brought sexy back and now wants to bring fun back to golf, jumped at the chance.

"It's always great when professional projects surround subjects that I am passionate about, and the sport of golf and my work with Callaway definitely fit that criteria," said Timberlake, who in 2008 became the first non-tour player to join Callaway's team of Staff Professionals that includes Mickelson, Ernie Els, Annika Sorenstam and Arnold Palmer.