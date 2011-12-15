Tiger Woods named honorary Stanford captain for Fiesta Bowl

Tiger Woods will be an honorary team captain for the Stanford football team at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, Woods said on his web site.“Cardinal head coach David Shaw asked me to be an honorary team captain, and I happily accepted,” Woods said. “For Coach Shaw to think highly enough of me to be involved in the game and be able to talk to his kids is very special.”Woods attended Stanford for two years, where he was a first-team All-American in 1995 and 1996. In 1996, Woods was the NCAA individual champion and was also named the Jack Nicklaus player of the year. He left school and turned pro later that year but has remained a passionate supporter of the school, especially its sports programs. “I'm very close to Stanford,” Woods said. “They've done so much for me in my life. Everyone knows Coach Shaw and I had a class together. We go way back. It's neat to be able to come back and help him any way that I can.