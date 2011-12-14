Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: More buzz over Tiger at Pebble?

by Pete Madden
Posted: Wed Dec. 14, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
In November, the Associated Press said, “Indications are that Woods plans a return to the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for the first time since 2002” after Woods announced he was opening his season at the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi and skipping his traditional Torrey Pines stop. On Tuesday, Lee Siegel of CSN Bay Area said he has heard Woods will play Pebble as well.

Seems like the AP report that had Tiger playing at Pebble Beach is accurate -- it's really going to happen. People I talked to seemed to think it’s pretty much a done deal.
The AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am takes place Feb. 9-12. In the immortal words of Jean-Paul Sartre, 'Au revoir, elk'The members at private TPC Snoqualmie Ridge in Washington state won’t have to share their course with elk anymore after state officials approved a plan to hunt the animals, according to The Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
General manager Ryan Whitney said over the past two years, the golf club has used flares to scare away the elk, traps to frighten them and even tagged several of them to follow their movement. But nothing worked, and the prized playing surface continued taking a beating.
"We've not only seen greater visits, but greater numbers coming," Whitney said.
With mounting damage, the state has finally approved a plan to kill several of the elk.
Expert hunters can even vie for the chance to shoot one of them from a designated area on the course.
The hunting will take place on Mondays, when the course is closed to golfers.
Rory’s ex says he always had thing for Caroline WozniackiRory McIlroy’s ex-girlfriend Holly Sweeney told the Irish Sunday Mirror that she knew McIlroy liked current girlfriend, pro tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, but didn’t think he would actually start dating her.
"I always suspected he had a thing for her. He's always been a big fan of tennis. When he was watching the women's games he always said he fancied her but I didn't take it that seriously - little did I know.
"It was Rory that ran away with Caroline - not the other way around - so I guess I blame Rory, or both of them if I'm totally honest.
"I have to put the blame on him for what has happened but obviously I'm not her biggest fan ever."
