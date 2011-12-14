Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: McIlroy says Donald deserves No. 1 spot

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Dec. 14, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

In case you didn't know, Luke Donald, the current no. 1 player in the world, just became the first player in history to win the money title on both the PGA Tour and European PGA Tour in the same year. Yup, a guy who doesn't hit it very far, do anything that looks too spectacular, and likes to paint is clearly the best player in the world right now. "But he hasn't won a major," a lot of you are probably saying, "and there are a lot of guys out there who just seem better." While that sentiment might be shared by a lot of golf fans fight now, the current world's no. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy strongly disagrees

“Luke’s had an incredible year and I hope he now gets the recognition he deserves,” said McIlroy. “From within the golfing family he’ll receive a lot of applause for what he’s done this year.
“But, unfortunately, maybe people outside the golfing world think that even though he’s won four times this year, there will always be that question of ‘Is he the real No.1 because he’s not got a Major?’
“He deserves it all. He played great all year and he deserves to be No.1 in the world and deserved to win both money lists.” 
You think the fact that Rors' girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki is currently the no. 1 player in her sport and has never won a major has anything to do with the young Ulsterman's opinion? I'd say so.  Bubba on Phil, 'I didn't really like the guy' Bubba Watson just might be the closest thing to a cartoon character the game of golf has seen since another long-hitting country boy named John Daly. His exploits with his driver, which include numerous 400-yard blasts in his career, as well as his lack of interest in French culture, are well-documented. But Bubba's got a funny side and his honesty, which includes some interesting comments on Phil Mickelson, is undeniably entertaining. Here are some of the best bits from an appearance he made at Torrey Pines yesterday: 
On his first PGA Tour event: 
"Here's this long-hitting, goofy dude named Bubba," he said. "Lots of TV cameras around. Lots of people watching. And I rope-hooked it."
On his new gear for '12: 
"Yup, going to the belly putter," he said, giggling along with the audience. "I just get a new set of the same clubs every year. I stay with the Pings. Nobody else wants me."
On Phil Mickelson, who was chasing down Bubba at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey last year: 
"At first, when I got on the Tour, I didn't really like the guy," Watson said. "Of course, I didn't know him. He would just kind of show up and then be gone. I was always wondering, did he park in the same parking lot with the rest of us guys?
"Now, I love him. It's an honor to call him a friend. You get to hang out with guys a little more at team things like the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. You learn a lot from guys like Phil. I really like him now. I wouldn't take a bullet for him, you know, but I'd help him out."
On his early days in golf: 
"My dad got the club pro to cut off an old 9-iron to my size," Watson said. "Good thing the club pro was left-handed. My dad taught me how to swing, and the basics. He wasn't very good. He couldn't break 100."
On his playing style: 
"Take Jim Furyk," he said. "He learned the most important thing was to hit the ball on the fairway. So he does, but he doesn't hit it very far. I was taught to just hit it as far as I could, and then, if I got better at the other parts of the game, that would be even better."
 On his win at Torrey Pines last year: 
"Phil, of all people, with a wedge in his hand," Watson said. "I couldn't even look. Those two minutes of waiting felt like an hour."
On his three career wins coming at the Travelers, Zurich, and Farmers: 
"I'm trying to get an insurance company to sponsor the majors."
Tweet of the Day Luke_tweet  

