Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
Truth & Rumors: Donald says his Tiger-Rory comparison misunderstood

by Pete Madden
Posted: Wed Dec. 7, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Luke Donald said Wednesday in Dubai that he thought Rory McIlroy was a more talented golfer than Tiger Woods:

I think Tiger's work ethic has always been tremendous, and his mindset, as well. I think his mindset is what has separated himself from the field when he was really at the top of the game. But in terms of talent, I think Rory has more talent.
But when news outlets picked up on his remarks, Donald went on Twitter to explain he was just talking about McIlroy’s easy swing and that Tiger is still the greatest player he’s ever played with. Luke1 Luke2 Luke3 Luke4 Luke5 Yani Tseng too shy to wear skirt at pro-amYani Tseng played in the “Swinging Skirts” pro-am match that kicks off a women’s golf charity tournament in Taiwan this weekend, but she decided to wear shorts instead of a skirt or a kilt, according to Focus Taiwan News Channel.  
World No. 1 female golfer Yani Tseng on Wednesday wore shorts to a pro-amateur match play that precedes an LPGA invitational tournament featuring players dressed in kilts or skirts, saying she is too shy to wear skirts.
"I didn't prepare any skirts because I'm too shy. I'm afraid I won't do well with a skirt on," the Taiwanese golfer admitted after a kickoff ceremony at the Miramar Golf and Country Club in Linkou, New Taipei for the Swinging Skirts 2011 TLPGA Invitational, slated to take place Dec. 9-11.
'Mashed Potatoes Guy' unmasked While the world was wondering about the identity of the fan who yelled “mashed potatoes” when Tiger hit his stinger off the tee on 18 in the final round of last week’s Chevron World Challenge, ESPN.com’s Patrick Dorsey tracked him down. It turns out Mashed Potato Guy is a former Pepperdine golfer named Andrew Widmar. However, he’s not the only Mashed Potato Guy. They are a legion.
Page 2 caught up with Widmar, the man behind the plan, who didn't exactly get his inspiration from the Thanksgiving dinner table.
"I wish I could take credit," Widmar said, but really it came from previous (but not as widely noticed) instances, with Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Tiger himself all having been mashed potatoed at tournaments.
So after seeing the YouTube clips in the summer, Widmar decided to do it himself -- but only at the right time.
Enter Tiger, tied for the lead, on hole No. 72. Doesn't get much bigger.
"I figured there'd be plenty of viewers to appreciate it," Widmar said. 
Tweet of the Day Daly_tweetofday

