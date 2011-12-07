Truth & Rumors: Donald says his Tiger-Rory comparison misunderstood

Luke Donald said Wednesday in Dubai that he thought Rory McIlroy was a more talented golfer than Tiger Woods:

I think Tiger's work ethic has always been tremendous, and his mindset, as well. I think his mindset is what has separated himself from the field when he was really at the top of the game. But in terms of talent, I think Rory has more talent.

World No. 1 female golfer Yani Tseng on Wednesday wore shorts to a pro-amateur match play that precedes an LPGA invitational tournament featuring players dressed in kilts or skirts, saying she is too shy to wear skirts.

"I didn't prepare any skirts because I'm too shy. I'm afraid I won't do well with a skirt on," the Taiwanese golfer admitted after a kickoff ceremony at the Miramar Golf and Country Club in Linkou, New Taipei for the Swinging Skirts 2011 TLPGA Invitational, slated to take place Dec. 9-11.

Page 2 caught up with Widmar, the man behind the plan, who didn't exactly get his inspiration from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

"I wish I could take credit," Widmar said, but really it came from previous (but not as widely noticed) instances, with Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Tiger himself all having been mashed potatoed at tournaments.

So after seeing the YouTube clips in the summer, Widmar decided to do it himself -- but only at the right time.

Enter Tiger, tied for the lead, on hole No. 72. Doesn't get much bigger.

"I figured there'd be plenty of viewers to appreciate it," Widmar said.