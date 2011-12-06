Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Romney says Obama plays too much golf

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Dec. 6, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney took a shot on Monday at President Obama’s upcoming 17-day vacation in Hawaii. Romney said the president needs to focus on fixing the economy, not his golf game:

“I just think it’s time to have a president whose idea of being 'hands on' doesn’t mean getting a better grip on the golf club," Romney said.

You’d think a Republican candidate would be more concerned about the golf vote. Don Draper, meet Arnold Palmer At age 82, Arnold Palmer is still considered the coolest golfer on the planet. According to E.J. Shultz of Ad Age, Palmer and his Arnold Palmer Enterprises crew are taking steps to make sure his brand endures beyond Palmer, making plans for the next 20, 30 and even 40 years.

As it looks to the future, the group is culling nonstrategic licenses while seeking out new ones that dig deeper into Mr. Palmer's past, evoking a 1960s-era younger, stronger Arnie in hopes of capitalizing on the retro fever captured by the likes of the hit TV show "Mad Men." Among the projects in the pipeline are a new clothing line featuring styles Mr. Palmer wore decades ago that seek to recapture the spirit that this year vaulted him onto GQ magazine's list of "The 25 Coolest Athletes of All Time." Mr. Palmer, GQ said, "marshaled his own army by uniting golf with charisma at a moment when the sport's most-popular fan was President Eisenhower."
Taiwanese animators recreate Tiger’s Chevron win A new chapter in the Tiger Woods saga means a new Taiwanese animated video from Next Media. Enjoy…

Tweet of the Day Haneytweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More