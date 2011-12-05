Tweets of the Week: Tiger's love for LL Cool J, Lexi's fashion show and IBF's beach dinner

Back in the winner's circleFinally, after Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) won the Chevron World Challenge to earn his first victory in more two years, he had an interesting message for his 1.4 million followers.

Lexi and Lincicome's fashion With the LPGA Tour's season concluded, Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) and Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) showed their followers what they like to do when they're not practicing. Global FoodiesDavid Feherty (@Fehertwit) made a quick trip to Europe this week and enjoyed some of the local cuisine. Meanwhile, Ian Baker Finch (@IBFinchy) is still in Australia, enjoying his homeland's tasty food and beautiful views. Cool photo from DJDustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) underwent knee surgery last week and decided to Tweet a few messages to his followers from his sofa.