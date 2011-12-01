Truth & Rumors: Bill Haas has no big plans for FedEx Cup bonus

Back in September, Bill Haas hit one of the shots of the year on his way to winning the Tour Championship and the $10 million FedEx Cup bonus. So what's a young, recently married man to do with all those Franklins? Well, apparently not much, according to Jill Painter at the L.A. Daily News.

Haas, who's ranked 22nd in the world, was married in June but has yet to take his honeymoon. That will happen next month in Costa Rica. He and his wife, Julie, also broke ground on a new house, but he said he's not adding any more bells and whistles with his September winnings.

"We had the plans (on the house)," Haas said. "We were going to do it whether I won that or not. And we hadn't changed the plans since. I don't need anything extravagant. Hopefully, with that amount of money I can build on that and that'll set up my family for the future, kids. Trying to do it the smart way, and I haven't bought anything fun since."

There’s so much to hate about golf. The cost. The time it consumes. Live golf cams. People who talk about golf. (I know, that’s exactly how I started this post. I’m ashamed of myself). I especially hate the TV commercials for The Masters. Who needs the tinkling background piano and Jim Nantz’s hushed tones about the tradition of Augusta National ruining the bliss of March Madness?

But the worst thing about golf is the notion that you can’t be successful in business unless you play it. Rubbish. I think that myth was created by people who like to play golf and would like to keep playing--on company time. I get the premise--meeting a client out of the office provides an opportunity to connect on a personal level, find common ground, be a host, and connect in a more relaxed setting.

But times are changing. Fewer people are playing golf (which means fewer clients are playing golf), and companies are cutting back on club memberships and other golf-related perks. A recent article in The Wall Street Journal reports that “The business of building new courses in North America is almost completely dead.” Don’t confuse your career path for the cart path.

Saunders is maturing into a fascinating golfer. He talks like his own man, finally learning how to emerge from the gigantic shadow of his grandfather.

When asked what he has learned in his two years as a professional, Saunders answered swiftly.

“Patience,” he said. “A lot of times, you want stuff to happen really fast. I’ve just learned to let things happen. Do what I can, and things will fall into place if I just keep working at it.”

He doesn’t feel the need for a mental coach.

“Nope, I don’t have one,” he said. “My dad. He helps me a lot. There is nobody specifically.”

His grandfather?

“We talk. He’s given me all the tools I need and all the advice I need. At this point, it’s up to me.”