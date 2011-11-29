VIDEO GALLERY: Tour Players and Their Favorite Music

Tiger Woods: Hootie and the Blowfish Tiger Woods has a few favorite groups -- he emerged from his 2010 scandals to see a Nickelback show and Van Halen once headlined his Tiger Jam fund-raising concert, but when he needed a wedding band, he called his pals Hootie and the Blowfish.

Padraig Harrington: Eminem Harrington is a big fan of the Detroit rapper, whom he called a "genius." No question, the three-time major win relates to this lyric: “You only get one shot so don’t miss your chance to blow, opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo.”

Justin Rose: Michael Jackson Sorry, Jim Nantz, it's not Bette Midler. Rose told Golf Magazine that his favorite song is the King of Pop’s “Man in the Mirror.”

Nick Watney: Jay-Z Watney is one of the biggest hip-hop fans on Tour, and Jay-Z is his favorite.

Bill Haas: Mark Cohn Haas named the 1990s gem “Walking in Memphis” by Mark Cohn as his favorite song in an interview with Golf Magazine. Of course, when Haas sings along he adds his own lyric: “Walking in Memphis, with $10 million in my hand, walking in Memphis, but do I really feel the way I feel?”

Hunter Mahan: The Clash As you probably guessed from the “Oh, Oh, Oh” music video where he raided David Lee Roth’s closet, Mahan likes to rock. In an interview with The New York Times, Mahan name-checked Linkin Park, Florence and the Machine and The Clash as favorite bands.

Rickie Fowler: Eminem Another PGA Tour Eminem fan. We’re guessing the Quail Hollow members are going to tell Rickie to turn this down.

Keegan Bradley: Mumford and Sons The PGA champ tweeted that Mumford & Sons are “officially the greatest band of all time.”

D.A. Points: Snoop Dogg Points said “Who Am I?” from Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut “Doggystyle” is his favorite song in an interview with Golf Magazine.

Fluff Cowan: The Grateful Dead Jim Furyk’s caddie Cowan is a longtime Deadhead.

Luke Donald: Coldplay Donald said he listened to a lot of trance music when he was younger, but his musical tastes are more mainstream now, according to an interview with PGATour.com.

Lee Westwood: Wham! Westwood confessed to The Express (UK) newspaper that he had “his first snog” to Wham’s “Last Christmas.”

John Daly: Kid Rock Daly and Rock played in one of the most famous pro-ams ever at the 2008 Buick Open, when Daly teed up a ball on Rock’s tall-boy can of Bud.





