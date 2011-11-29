Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

VIDEO GALLERY: Tour Players and Their Favorite Music

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Nov. 29, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Tiger Woods: Hootie and the Blowfish Tiger Woods has a few favorite groups -- he emerged from his 2010 scandals to see a Nickelback show and Van Halen once headlined his Tiger Jam fund-raising concert, but when he needed a wedding band, he called his pals Hootie and the Blowfish.

Padraig Harrington: Eminem Harrington is a big fan of the Detroit rapper, whom he called a "genius." No question, the three-time major win relates to this lyric: “You only get one shot so don’t miss your chance to blow, opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo.”

Justin Rose: Michael Jackson Sorry, Jim Nantz, it's not Bette Midler. Rose told Golf Magazine that his favorite song is the King of Pop’s “Man in the Mirror.”

Nick Watney: Jay-Z Watney is one of the biggest hip-hop fans on Tour, and Jay-Z is his favorite.

Bill Haas: Mark Cohn Haas named the 1990s gem “Walking in Memphis” by Mark Cohn as his favorite song in an interview with Golf Magazine. Of course, when Haas sings along he adds his own lyric: “Walking in Memphis, with $10 million in my hand, walking in Memphis, but do I really feel the way I feel?”

Hunter Mahan: The Clash As you probably guessed from the “Oh, Oh, Oh” music video where he raided David Lee Roth’s closet, Mahan likes to rock. In an interview with The New York Times, Mahan name-checked Linkin Park, Florence and the Machine and The Clash as favorite bands.

Rickie Fowler: Eminem Another PGA Tour Eminem fan. We’re guessing the Quail Hollow members are going to tell Rickie to turn this down. 

Keegan Bradley: Mumford and Sons The PGA champ tweeted that Mumford & Sons are “officially the greatest band of all time.” 

D.A. Points: Snoop Dogg Points said “Who Am I?” from Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut “Doggystyle” is his favorite song in an interview with Golf Magazine

Fluff Cowan: The Grateful Dead Jim Furyk’s caddie Cowan is a longtime Deadhead

Luke Donald: Coldplay Donald said he listened to a lot of trance music when he was younger, but his musical tastes are more mainstream now, according to an interview with PGATour.com.

Lee Westwood: Wham! Westwood confessed to The Express (UK) newspaper that he had “his first snog” to Wham’s “Last Christmas.”

John Daly: Kid Rock Daly and Rock played in one of the most famous pro-ams ever at the 2008 Buick Open, when Daly teed up a ball on Rock’s tall-boy can of Bud.
 

 
 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More