Tweets of the Week: Michelle Wie's pie, Ian Poulter's cut and Darren Clarke's loafers

Thanksgiving TweetsPlenty of golfers gave thanks via Twitter for their blessings on Thursday. Here are three of the most unique messages. The Prince's New ClothesChubby Chandler (@chubby6665) is Darren Clarke's (@DarrenClarke60) agent and close friend. Why he chose to take a photo of Clarke, whose nickname is The Prince, we don't know, but Christina Kim (@TheCristinaKim) seemed to like it. Johnson fishes big tooDustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) is known for being one of the biggest hitters in golf. Looks like he's a big hitter on the high seas too. Ian's injuryLuckily for Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter), his sunglasses will probably hide his shaving mishap. Major opportunityWhen it's off-season for golfers, they tend to hit the slopes or the beaches, but when tennis star Andy Roddick's season is over, he heads to the course. A very nice course.