Tweets of the Week: Presidents Cup wives, Poulter's makeup and Azinger's gator

Presidents CupThe happenings at Royal Melbourne dominated the Tweets last week. Geoff Ogilvy (@geoffogilvy) had his camera ready before the start of the opening ceremonies. And in case you hadn't heard why Ogilvy has been growing a mustache, let him explain it:

Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) seemed perplexed by the way Thursday's match pairings were revealed. David Feherty (@Fehertwit) had an, um, interesting time while in Australia. Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) woke up early in order to appear on the Golf Channel to talk about golf and the Presidents Cup. Many people thought that after winning the PGA Championship, Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) deserved a captain's pick and should have been on the Presidents Cup team. Bradley didn't get a chance to play, but he watched the action from home. Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner), who lost to Bradley in a playoff at the PGA Championship, also watched the Presidents Cup. Dufner doesn't sound like a Johnny Miller fan. Once the cup was won, Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) was happy to share a few behind-the-scenes photos of himself and match-play partner Webb Simpson (@webbsimpson1) with the trophy. Meanwhile, back homeAfter the Presidents Cup was over, Paul Azinger (@PaulAzinger) shared an on-course nature encounter with his followers.



