Truth & Rumors: LPGA rookie issues 'warning' to Yani

Yani Tseng was the main attraction heading into the Rolex Awards Reception where she picked up Player of the Year honors for the second straight year, as well as the Vare Trophy for low scoring average, but LPGA Rookie of the Year Hee Kyung Seo stole the show, according to the Golf Channel's Randall Mell.

“I’m here to issue a warning,” Seo said from the podium while turning to look at Tseng. “I’m ready to play golf at the highest level, and I want to be No. 1 in the future, so I issue this warning.”

Seo told Tseng she thought of her when looking at the caution message stamped to her car’s side-view mirror on the way to the awards reception.

“The sticker I think is meant for you,” Seo said. “It says `Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.’”

Ty Tryon admits he was overwhelmed and unhappy when he earned his first PGA Tour card, at age 17. He felt like the fame that followed his record-setting achievement was forced upon him. He was no longer a kid playing a game. The prodigy had become a pitchman.

“I feel lucky that I still ... have an opportunity to play on Tour and chase this game for a living,” said Tryon. “I feel really lucky, and I just want a little vindication."

“I feel like I’ve earned it. I feel like I’ve earned some of the lucky breaks just because I’ve kept on giving this a go."

“It’s not the best story if you get out there early and you never get out there again. I’m really trying my best to turn that over into a new story. I have a chance now.”

“He did not say anything about his problems with his club, but I was struck by the peace he had,” Fernandez said. “He plays golf very well.”