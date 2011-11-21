Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

The Best U.S. Teams at the Presidents Cup (and the Rest)

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Nov. 21, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Here's a look at how the U.S. teams fared at the 2011 Presidents Cup*. Let's hope 2012 Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III was paying attention. The Best Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk Record: 3-0-0 (Won Thursday foursomes; won Friday fourball; won Saturday foursomes) Phil_jimPhoto by William West, AFP Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson Record: 3-1 (Won Thursday foursomes; won Friday fourball; won Sat foursomes; lost Saturday fourball) Simpson_bubbaPhoto by David Canon, Getty Images Hunter Mahan and David Toms Record: 2-1 (Won Thursday foursomes; lost Friday fourball; won Saturday foursomes) Toms_mahanPhoto by Mark Dadswell, Getty Images The Rest Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar Record: 1-1 (Won Friday fourball; lost Saturday fourball) Kuchar_strickerPhoto by Chris Condon, PGA Tour Bill Haas and Nick Watney Record: 0-1-1 (Halved Thurs Foursomes; lost Friday fourball) Watney_haasPhoto by Ryan Pierse, Getty Images Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson
Record: 1-2 (Lost Friday fourball; won Saturday foursomes; lost Saturday fourball) Tiger_dustinPhoto by William West, AFP *Only teams that played at least twice together included. This gallery originally appeared in Golf Magazine's weekly Front9 app. To keep up with the latest golf news, get great tips from the Top 100 Teachers in America, and weekly Rules Guy columns, download the Front9 app at the Apple iTunes store. A lifetime subscription is $2.99.

