The Best U.S. Teams at the Presidents Cup (and the Rest)

Here's a look at how the U.S. teams fared at the 2011 Presidents Cup*. Let's hope 2012 Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III was paying attention. The Best Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk Record: 3-0-0 (Won Thursday foursomes; won Friday fourball; won Saturday foursomes) Photo by William West, AFP Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson Record: 3-1 (Won Thursday foursomes; won Friday fourball; won Sat foursomes; lost Saturday fourball) Photo by David Canon, Getty Images Hunter Mahan and David Toms Record: 2-1 (Won Thursday foursomes; lost Friday fourball; won Saturday foursomes) Photo by Mark Dadswell, Getty Images The Rest Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar Record: 1-1 (Won Friday fourball; lost Saturday fourball) Photo by Chris Condon, PGA Tour Bill Haas and Nick Watney Record: 0-1-1 (Halved Thurs Foursomes; lost Friday fourball) Photo by Ryan Pierse, Getty Images Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson

Record: 1-2 (Lost Friday fourball; won Saturday foursomes; lost Saturday fourball) Photo by William West, AFP *Only teams that played at least twice together included. This gallery originally appeared in Golf Magazine's weekly Front9 app. To keep up with the latest golf news, get great tips from the Top 100 Teachers in America, and weekly Rules Guy columns, download the Front9 app at the Apple iTunes store. A lifetime subscription is $2.99.