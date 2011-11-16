Truth & Rumors: Lexi Thompson, 'I'm not the savior.'

After becoming the youngest player to win an LPGA event, 16-year-old Lexi Thompson emerged as the great hope for an LPGA Tour in need of a star. And although the tour approved Thompson's petition to forgo Q-school, granting her membership for the 2012 season, commissioner Michael Whan doesn't believe Lexi needs to be the LPGA's knight in shining armor.

"This is no offense to her, but we don't need Lexi to be the one any time soon," Whan says. "If she does become the one, great, we'll fan that flame. But when I see reporters say that, finally, Lexi is the great young American the LPGA needs, I find that hard to stomach. Do we just discount Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie, Morgan Pressel, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome? And there are so many others.

We have never been as stocked with talent as we are right now. The talent pool from all over the world is stunning. And the fact people are looking for the next one while Yani (Tseng) is currently rewriting the record books is strange to me. I think it's fantastic that Lexi may turn out to be one of those true unique superstars. But I don't have to wait to write that story.

Yani is already writing it."

"There are so many great players out on the tour. There are so many great players the fans want to watch. I'm just going to go out there and do what I love and try and do my best."

"It's all going to be a learning process for me — where to stay, where to eat, how to play practice rounds. I just want to learn. I think I'm pretty prepared for it, but I know I'll be learning as I go."

"I'm not the savior. I don't even think about being a savior."