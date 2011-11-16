Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Lexi Thompson, 'I'm not the savior.'

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Nov. 16, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
After becoming the youngest player to win an LPGA event, 16-year-old Lexi Thompson emerged as the great hope for an LPGA Tour in need of a star. And although the tour approved Thompson's petition to forgo Q-school, granting her membership for the 2012 season, commissioner Michael Whan doesn't believe Lexi needs to be the LPGA's knight in shining armor.  

"This is no offense to her, but we don't need Lexi to be the one any time soon," Whan says. "If she does become the one, great, we'll fan that flame. But when I see reporters say that, finally, Lexi is the great young American the LPGA needs, I find that hard to stomach. Do we just discount Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie, Morgan Pressel, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome? And there are so many others.
We have never been as stocked with talent as we are right now. The talent pool from all over the world is stunning. And the fact people are looking for the next one while Yani (Tseng) is currently rewriting the record books is strange to me. I think it's fantastic that Lexi may turn out to be one of those true unique superstars. But I don't have to wait to write that story.
Yani is already writing it."
Thompson shares Whan's sentiments. Sitting down with Steve DiMeglio of USA Today, Lexi revealed that she is more focused on playing her best and learning the ropes during her first professional season, not trying to play the role of hero.
"There are so many great players out on the tour. There are so many great players the fans want to watch. I'm just going to go out there and do what I love and try and do my best."
"It's all going to be a learning process for me — where to stay, where to eat, how to play practice rounds. I just want to learn. I think I'm pretty prepared for it, but I know I'll be learning as I go."
As for the crown that has been placed upon her head by the fans and media?
"I'm not the savior. I don't even think about being a savior."
Adam Scott reunites with Ana Ivanovic After splitting in 2010, Adam Scott and Ana Ivanovic have rekindled the flame. Not only was Ivanovic in Sydney last week to lend her support during the Australian Open, but the tennis star stepped out with Scott at the Presidents Cup gala dinner. Prior to the event, Scott's teammate Geoff Ogilvy tweeted the following picture, dubbing the pairing as "the glamour couple. Scott-ivanovic Wozzilroy has yet to comment on another golf/tennis power couple stepping into the spotlight. Tweet of the Day Picture 3 Bubbawombat

