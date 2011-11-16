News
Truth & Rumors: Lexi Thompson, 'I'm not the savior.'
After becoming the youngest player to win an LPGA event, 16-year-old Lexi Thompson emerged as the great hope for an LPGA Tour in need of a star. And although the tour approved Thompson's petition to forgo Q-school, granting her membership for the 2012 season, commissioner Michael Whan doesn't believe Lexi needs to be the LPGA's knight in shining armor.
"This is no offense to her, but we don't need Lexi to be the one any time soon," Whan says. "If she does become the one, great, we'll fan that flame. But when I see reporters say that, finally, Lexi is the great young American the LPGA needs, I find that hard to stomach. Do we just discount Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie, Morgan Pressel, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome? And there are so many others.Thompson shares Whan's sentiments. Sitting down with Steve DiMeglio of USA Today, Lexi revealed that she is more focused on playing her best and learning the ropes during her first professional season, not trying to play the role of hero.
We have never been as stocked with talent as we are right now. The talent pool from all over the world is stunning. And the fact people are looking for the next one while Yani (Tseng) is currently rewriting the record books is strange to me. I think it's fantastic that Lexi may turn out to be one of those true unique superstars. But I don't have to wait to write that story.
Yani is already writing it."
"There are so many great players out on the tour. There are so many great players the fans want to watch. I'm just going to go out there and do what I love and try and do my best."As for the crown that has been placed upon her head by the fans and media?
"It's all going to be a learning process for me — where to stay, where to eat, how to play practice rounds. I just want to learn. I think I'm pretty prepared for it, but I know I'll be learning as I go."
"I'm not the savior. I don't even think about being a savior."Adam Scott reunites with Ana Ivanovic After splitting in 2010, Adam Scott and Ana Ivanovic have rekindled the flame. Not only was Ivanovic in Sydney last week to lend her support during the Australian Open, but the tennis star stepped out with Scott at the Presidents Cup gala dinner. Prior to the event, Scott's teammate Geoff Ogilvy tweeted the following picture, dubbing the pairing as "the glamour couple. Wozzilroy has yet to comment on another golf/tennis power couple stepping into the spotlight. Tweet of the Day
