SI Golf Ranking: Day returns to top 10
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (147, 12, 1) - Last three finishes: 1, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic; T11, Madrid Masters; T9, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Rory McIlroy (136, 3, 2) - Last three finishes: 4, WGC-HSBC Champions; 1, Shanghai Masters; 2, Kolon Korea Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 3. Webb Simpson (101, 0, 3) - Last three finishes: T6, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic; 2, The McGladrey Classic; 22, TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola; 5, BMW Championship; - Official World Golf Ranking: 9 4. Lee Westwood (92, 0, 4) - Last three finishes: 13, WGC-HSBC Champions; 5, Shanghai Masters; T30, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 5. Keegan Bradley (72, 0, 5) - Last three finishes: 16, WGC-HSBC Champions; 12, Shanghai Masters; T11, Tour Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 26 6. Charl Schwartzel (67, 0, 6) - Last three finishes: 1, WGC-HSBC Champions; T16, Shanghai Masters; T9, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 13 7. Nick Watney (33, 0, 8) - Last three finishes: T4, Australian Open; 33, WGC-HSBC Champions; 2, Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open - Official World Golf Rank: 11 8. Adam Scott (34, 0, 7) - Last three finishes: T4, Australian Open; 11, WGC-HSBC Champions; T6, Tour Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 7 9. Jason Day (28, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: T4, Australian Open; 6, Tour Championship; 49, BMW Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 8 10T. Martin Kaymer (19, 0, 9) - Last three finishes: 1, WGC-HSBC Champions; 23, Andalucia Masters; 8, Portugal Masters- Official World Golf Ranking: 4 10T. Steve Stricker (28, 0, NR) - Last three finishes: 15, Tour Championship; WD, BMW Championship; 42, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 5 10T. Dustin Johnson (23, 0, 9) - Last three finishes: T38, Australain Open; MC, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; T23, Tour Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 6 Others receiving votes:Bill Haas (12)K.J. Choi (11)Darren Clarke (9)Sergio Garcia (9)Matt Kuchar (4)Graeme McDowell (3)Hunter Mahan (1)Phil Mickelson (1)