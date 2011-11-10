Truth & Rumors: Tiger to promote nutrient supplement

Tiger Woods signed a new endorsement deal with Fuse Science, according to a story on TigerWoods.com. The product is not on the market yet, but, according to Fuse Science, the company has developed a new delivery system to help athletes absorb supplemental nutrients “in a concentrated "DROP" form that is simply applied under the tongue.”

Fuse Science research and development team has engineered a faster and more efficient way to absorb nutrients when the body is at its highest demand. By combining pre, during, and post workout dosing athletes may find they can handle more intense workout with shorter recovery times.

"When I learned about Fuse Science's groundbreaking technology, I immediately understood that this will be a game-changer in how we live our lives every day," Woods said. "We will improve energy, nutrition and medication delivery in several global categories, and we will enhance every athlete's ability to perform at their natural best. This company is laying the foundation for some very significant things and after personally talking to them, I wanted to be Powered by Fuse."

"This is a very big day for our company and what it means to be Powered by Fuse," added Brian Tuffin, president and chief operating officer. "Our partnership with the world's best is an enabler to have a worldwide impact sooner than later. Tiger recognizes the significance of the journey we're on as a company and wants to be part of our growth while leverage the technology to make a difference globally."

"Beyond sports, this technology applies in so many ways," added Tiger. "The long-term potential is significant. To me, that's something much bigger than golf."

