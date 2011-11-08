Truth & Rumors: Harrington says Williams decision is up to Scott

Don’t count Padraig Harrington among those calling for caddie Steve Williams’s head following Williams’s racially insensitive remarks in Shanghai last weekend. According to The Telegraph (UK), Harrington said that the decision to retain Williams is his boss Adam Scott’s alone:

It really is up to them," Harrington said. "Caddies have changed hands for many reasons. Some very fickle, some very serious. "It's always much more to do with the player and the caddie and things going on. Unless you're involved you don't know what's happening."

But Harrington said he hoped Williams, who has apologised to Woods over the incident, was able to smooth over relations which have been rocky since their split this year.

"Hopefully for such a long relationship that they had together it would be nice if they could find some common ground," said Harrington. "You can't give up 13 years of your life. It was a great 13 years for both of them."

How about 18 holes, 18 designers –- all major champions?

“I think it would be the one-off of all one-offs,” said Nick Faldo, winner of six major titles and the man who hatched the idea.

Certainly it would make a splash. Golf, which disappeared from the Olympic program after the 1904 Games in St. Louis, has the chance to commemmorate its return with a venue celebrating the game’s modern era.

“We’ve got a lot of global major winners, those who have retired and have their own design business,” Faldo said. “Make it like a mini-Hall of Fame. The important thing is to leave a legacy.”

He has spent recent days criss-crossing the country, playing golf with James Packer, helping out high rollers and catching up with old friend Shane Warne and his new partner, Liz Hurley.

But yesterday it was back to business for Tiger Woods. The world No 58 -- yes, the game's greatest player has fallen that far in the past two years -- stepped up his preparations for this week's Australian Open by playing a casual four holes at The Lakes in Sydney.

It's been a decidedly low-key lead-up for the 14-time major winner. Woods played two invitational events in Perth and Melbourne, where he was a guest of the Burswood and Crown casinos. In Melbourne, he attended the opening of Warne's new bar and renewed acquaintances with the former Australian leg spinner.