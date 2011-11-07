Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
VIDEO GALLERY: Watch the best shots of 2011

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Nov. 7, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
We know you remember Bill Haas’s $11 million up-and-down from the water, but what about Bubba Watson’s driver off the deck at Kapalua, or Steve Stricker’s ridiculous fairway bunker shot at the John Deere? Watch the year’s best shots and then tell us which was the greatest of them all.  1. Bill Haas up and down from water at Tour Championship: 2. Rory McIlroy holes out for eagle in second round of U.S. Open. 3. Rory McIlroy hits tee shot on No. 10 to within a foot on Sunday at U.S. Open. Watch at official U.S. Open site here. 4. Bubba Watson hits driver off deck from a downhill lie in first round at Kapalua to reach 663-yard par-5 18th hole in two:

5. Charl Schwartzel chips in for birdie on No. 1 on Masters Sunday. 6. Charl Schwartzel holes out from the fourth fairway for eagle on Masters Sunday. Watch at official Masters site here. 7. Phil Mickelson asks caddie Bones Mackay to tend pin for 70-yard wedge shot on 72nd hole at Torrey Pines: 8. Keegan Bradley’s birdie putt on 17 on Sunday at PGA Championship. Watch at official PGA site here. 9. D.A. Points holes out on 14 in final round at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am:

10. Hunter Mahan from water on 17 in first round of Tour Championship, keeps pants clean

11. Steve Stricker from fairway bunker on 72nd hole at John Deere and birdie putt for win

12. Tiger hits his approach to 10 feet on the eighth hole Sunday at Augusta and makes the eagle putt Watch at official Masters site here. 13. Luke Donald’s 30-foot putt for birdie on 15 Sunday at Disney for sixth-straight birdie.

14. Adam Scott sticks his approach on 18 Sunday at Bridgestone to 5 feet to make birdie

15. Tom Watson’s ace on 6 in second round of British Open Watch at official Open Championship site here.
This gallery debuted in Golf Magazine's weekly Front9 app. To keep up with the latest golf news, get great tips from the Top 100 Teachers in America, and weekly Rules Guy columns, download the Front9 app at the Apple iTunes store. Lifetime subscription is $2.99.

