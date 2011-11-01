Truth & Rumors: Yani interested in PGA Tour event

And so it begins.

After Yani Tseng won the Suzhou Taihu Ladies Open, her 11th win of the season, she said she might be interested in playing a PGA Tour event “if an opportunity presents itself.”

Larry Bohannan of The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, Calif., files the natural follow-up: Which event should Yani play? Bohannan suggests the Humana Challenge (formerly the Bob Hope Classic) might be the right spot.

So where should Tseng play? Well, she could pick some tournament with a 7,300-yard course. And she could pick a place where she's never played before, some city where the LPGA has never been.

But a better option might be the desert's PGA Tour event, and for many of the same reasons I thought Sorenstam could have played here. Tseng has already won the Kraft Nabisco and is a popular and familiar figure in the desert. The courses wouldn't be vastly overpowering for her, and she would certainly be only one of the stories that week, not the focus of the entire golf world.

"His game is very solid, and has been for some time, but it is just a matter of competing more often and getting his mind into competition mode and not just thinking of the swing or fundamentals of the game," Baker-Finch said.

"He is fit and has practised hard but needs more opportunity to play under pressure to be competitive again."

Former British Open champ and CBS Sports analyst Ian Baker-Finch has an advantage over his media colleagues when it comes to news about Tiger Woods. Baker-Finch plays at the Medalist Golf Club near Jupiter, Fla., which is now Woods’s home course. According to Australia’s Herald-Sun newspaper , Baker-Finch said he’s played “regular rounds” with Woods at the course and he likes what he sees from Woods’s game.Here’s a story to gross you out if your local track was built on a former landfill. The trash beneath Lambert’s Run Golf Club in Norfolk, Va., is leaking into the Elizabeth River.

Sergio Garcia decides to skip Shanghai event, just like many Americans Sergio Garcia won’t be aiming for a third-straight victory this week in Shanghai. According to The Daily Mail (UK), Garcia passed on the HSBC Champions event this week, along with other big names like Luke Donald (whose wife is pregnant) and 2009 HSBC winner Phil Mickelson.

The 31-year-old's victory in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama on Sunday qualified him for the WGC-HSBC Champions event he won in 2008, but his place goes instead to American Jim Furyk.

Garcia is back into the world's top 20 after taking his home Castello Masters by a runaway 11-shot margin and then beating fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez by one.

Mickelson's decision is perhaps the most surprising given his success on the Sheshan Course and the fact he will be in Asia a week later for the Barclays Singapore Open -- Barclays is one of his main sponsors -- before moving on to Australia for the Presidents Cup.