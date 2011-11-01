Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
News

Truth & Rumors: Yani interested in PGA Tour event

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Nov. 1, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

And so it begins.
After Yani Tseng won the Suzhou Taihu Ladies Open, her 11th win of the season, she said she might be interested in playing a PGA Tour event “if an opportunity presents itself.”
Larry Bohannan of The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, Calif., files the natural follow-up: Which event should Yani play? Bohannan suggests the Humana Challenge (formerly the Bob Hope Classic) might be the right spot.

So where should Tseng play? Well, she could pick some tournament with a 7,300-yard course. And she could pick a place where she's never played before, some city where the LPGA has never been.
But a better option might be the desert's PGA Tour event, and for many of the same reasons I thought Sorenstam could have played here. Tseng has already won the Kraft Nabisco and is a popular and familiar figure in the desert. The courses wouldn't be vastly overpowering for her, and she would certainly be only one of the stories that week, not the focus of the entire golf world.
Ian Baker-Finch says Tiger’s game is solid Former British Open champ and CBS Sports analyst Ian Baker-Finch has an advantage over his media colleagues when it comes to news about Tiger Woods. Baker-Finch plays at the Medalist Golf Club near Jupiter, Fla., which is now Woods’s home course. According to Australia’s Herald-Sun newspaper, Baker-Finch said he’s played “regular rounds” with Woods at the course and he likes what he sees from Woods’s game.
"His game is very solid, and has been for some time, but it is just a matter of competing more often and getting his mind into competition mode and not just thinking of the swing or fundamentals of the game," Baker-Finch said.
"He is fit and has practised hard but needs more opportunity to play under pressure to be competitive again."
Virginia golf course leaking trash into river Here’s a story to gross you out if your local track was built on a former landfill. The trash beneath Lambert’s Run Golf Club in Norfolk, Va., is leaking into the Elizabeth River.

Sergio Garcia decides to skip Shanghai event, just like many Americans Sergio Garcia won’t be aiming for a third-straight victory this week in Shanghai. According to The Daily Mail (UK), Garcia passed on the HSBC Champions event this week, along with other big names like Luke Donald (whose wife is pregnant) and 2009 HSBC winner Phil Mickelson.

The 31-year-old's victory in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama on Sunday qualified him for the WGC-HSBC Champions event he won in 2008, but his place goes instead to American Jim Furyk.
Garcia is back into the world's top 20 after taking his home Castello Masters by a runaway 11-shot margin and then beating fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez by one.
Big-name American players are skipping the HSBC in droves. Steve Stricker, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Gary Woodland and Sean O'Hair all passed on their invitations like Mickelson, according to PGA.com.
Mickelson's decision is perhaps the most surprising given his success on the Sheshan Course and the fact he will be in Asia a week later for the Barclays Singapore Open -- Barclays is one of his main sponsors -- before moving on to Australia for the Presidents Cup.  
Tweet of the Day Damon_tweet Elk_tweet Sigolf_tweet  

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More