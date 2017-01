Alan Bastable, senior editor for Golf Magazine, answered your questions about Golf Magazine naming U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy its Player of the Year.

<a href="http://www.coveritlive.com/mobile.php/option=com_mobile/task=viewaltcast... _mce_href="http://www.coveritlive.com/mobile.php/option=com_mobile/task=viewaltcast... >Rory McIlroy Player of the Year Chat</a>