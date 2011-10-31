News
Truth & Rumors: Stricker defends Tiger pick for Prez Cup
Greg Norman created a brouhaha when he criticized Fred Couples for selecting Tiger Woods as a captain’s pick for the upcoming Presidents Cup. Steve Stricker, though, is defending both his captain and teammate. Speaking with Gary D’Amato of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Stricker said:
"I’m for it. I think it’s a good thing. I don’t know why Greg said what he did. He did basically the same thing with Adam Scott a couple years ago when Adam wasn’t playing well. It kind of turned Adam's game around. So I don’t know where that came from.”The Stricker-Woods team has had great success at both the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2010 Ryder Cup, going 4-0 and 2-1, respectively, in the team portions of the events. According to Stricker, he has been in touch with Tiger and is confident that his former partner will silence many of the critics once he hits the course in Australia.
"I talk to Tiger through texting every now and then. He’s really excited. We’re looking forward to it. I think he’ll be ready, too. He’ll find a way to get it done. When you play him one on one, he’ll find a way. Just like at the Ryder Cup last year. He trounced the guy he was playing. He loves match play."Yani Tseng says she would like to play a PGA Tour event Yani Tseng has emerged as the most dominant force in golf this season, picking up her 11th victory of the year at the Suzhou Taihu Ladies Open. Speaking with the Chinese media, Tseng expressed interest in testing her skills out on the PGA Tour in the future:
“If an opportunity presents itself, I would like to play in a PGA tournament to learn more from male golfers. I wouldn’t care about the results because I’d just want to enjoy the feeling of playing with guys and learning from them to further improve my skills.”Hog wild
A gang of wild boars have inhabited the Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla., tearing up the golf course in the process. Local news station WFTV has the story:
The hogs are tearing up the grass along a number of holes on the golf course at the Suntree Country Club near North Wickham Road.One resident of the golf course community described the mess he found in his back yard as a “two-foot deep, eight foot by eight foot, swimming pool.”
Residents say they spotted one boar that appeared to be 300 lbs. with two and a half inch cutters, which are like small tusks.
"They are razor sharp," said wildlife trapper James Dean, about the boars. "They are coming into the backyards on the golf courses and rutting up the ground, and I mean tearing it up with their snout to get grubworms, insects, snakes. They just get down with their tusks and keep going and going and going.”
Trappers have already caught 17 wild boars but believe there to be at least six more of the hogs in the area. Sounds like a job for Bagdad, Fla., native Boo Weekley. Tweet of the Day
