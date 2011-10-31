Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Stricker defends Tiger pick for Prez Cup

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Oct. 31, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Greg Norman created a brouhaha when he criticized Fred Couples for selecting Tiger Woods as a captain’s pick for the upcoming Presidents Cup. Steve Stricker, though, is defending both his captain and teammate. Speaking with Gary D’Amato of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Stricker said:

"I’m for it. I think it’s a good thing. I don’t know why Greg said what he did. He did basically the same thing with Adam Scott a couple years ago when Adam wasn’t playing well. It kind of turned Adam's game around. So I don’t know where that came from.”
The Stricker-Woods team has had great success at both the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2010 Ryder Cup, going 4-0 and 2-1, respectively, in the team portions of the events. According to Stricker, he has been in touch with Tiger and is confident that his former partner will silence many of the critics once he hits the course in Australia.
"I talk to Tiger through texting every now and then. He’s really excited. We’re looking forward to it. I think he’ll be ready, too. He’ll find a way to get it done. When you play him one on one, he’ll find a way. Just like at the Ryder Cup last year. He trounced the guy he was playing. He loves match play."
Yani Tseng says she would like to play a PGA Tour event Yani Tseng has emerged as the most dominant force in golf this season, picking up her 11th victory of the year at the Suzhou Taihu Ladies Open. Speaking with the Chinese media, Tseng expressed interest in testing her skills out on the PGA Tour in the future:
“If an opportunity presents itself, I would like to play in a PGA tournament to learn more from male golfers. I wouldn’t care about the results because I’d just want to enjoy the feeling of playing with guys and learning from them to further improve my skills.” 
Hog wild 
A gang of wild boars have inhabited the Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla., tearing up the golf course in the process. Local news station WFTV has the story
The hogs are tearing up the grass along a number of holes on the golf course at the Suntree Country Club near North Wickham Road. 
Residents say they spotted one boar that appeared to be 300 lbs. with two and a half inch cutters, which are like small tusks. 
"They are razor sharp," said wildlife trapper James Dean, about the boars.  "They are coming into the backyards on the golf courses and rutting up the ground, and I mean tearing it up with their snout to get grubworms, insects, snakes. They just get down with their tusks and keep going and going and going.”
One resident of the golf course community described the mess he found in his back yard as a “two-foot deep, eight foot by eight foot, swimming pool.”
Trappers have already caught 17 wild boars but believe there to be at least six more of the hogs in the area. Sounds like a job for Bagdad, Fla., native Boo Weekley. Tweet of the Day Elk Tweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More