Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Landslide! Golf.com users pick Yani for Player of the Year

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Oct. 31, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
When we posted our choices for Golf Magazine’s Player of the Year on Golf Magazine’s Facebook poll, we thought it would be the most contested vote since Jennifer Hudson got booted from “American Idol.” Luke Donald was Mr. Consistency; Keegan Bradley had the ultimate breakout year; Rory McIlroy made big statements on the biggest stages; and Yani Tseng notched a Tiger-like 11 wins.
Instead, our horserace turned into a rout, with Yani Tseng getting more than 95 percent of the online vote. Congratulations, Yani. We can’t wait to see what you’ll do in 2012.
VOTES (through noon Eastern time, Monday Oct. 31)
1. Yani Tseng: 95.7 percent (5,136 votes)
2. Luke Donald: 2.9 percent (155 votes)
3. Rory McIlroy: 1 percent (50 votes)
4. Keegan Bradley: 0.4 percent (25 votes) Graph_for_poll Here are some of your comments: James Wu Yani Tseng: Long fairway and nice character golfer. I wish you have many years to run on top of LPGA. Luke Chou Yani Tseng: She is Queen and there is no King. Bill Hogan Yani Tseng: There is no contest ... Yani Tseng is the player of the year by a longshot. Eduardo B. Cu Unjieng Luke Donald: Golf has gone global. (Pause to let this sink in for US readers.) Luke's money title for the European and US tours makes him world player of the year hands down! Pierluigi Fracasso Rory McIlroy: One major and "half"...no doubt! John Ivanitz Keegan Bradley: Good luck Keegan and stop whining Luke! Xiaoming Chen Yani Tseng: Not Tiger for sure. Golf Magazine will announce its 2011 Player of the Year on Golf.com on Nov. 1.

