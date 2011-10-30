Yani Tseng rings up 11th victory of 2011

The Yani Tseng World Domination Tour just keeps on rolling.

The top-ranked player in the world won the Suzhou Taihu Ladies Open in China on Sunday for her 11th worldwide victory of 2011.

Tseng began the final round of the Ladies European Tour event with a three-shot lead and fired a 66 to coast to a seven-stroke victory over Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg.

"It's very exciting for me today," Tseng said. "I played so consistently. I was really patient and made lots of good putts to save par, so I am proud of myself to finish six under on Sunday and with no bogeys."

It was pro career title No. 30 for the 22-year-old Tseng, and her third win in her last four events.

