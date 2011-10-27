Menu Close
News

Golf Magazine 2011 Player of the Year Candidate: Rory McIlroy

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Oct. 27, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Rory_open_poyGolf Magazine will announce the winner of its first-ever Player of the Year Award in the December issue. We’ve made our pick –- now, we want to know what you think. Tell us your choice for Golf Magazine Player of the Year on our Facebook page. All this week, we will profile the candidates for Player of the Year, and we will announce our pick Nov. 1 on Golf.com.  A lot of young players are anointed the "Next Big Thing," but there was something different about Rory McIlroy from the beginning. Most young players get accolades from their fans, the media or their coaches. When McIlroy played the Masters and U.S. Open in 2009, it was his fellow players who gushed about his talent. (He finished T20 at the ’09 Masters and T10 at the ’09 U.S. Open).
McIlroy made his bones in 2010 with a spectacular win at Quail Hollow that included a final-round 62 and clutch play at the Ryder Cup.
In 2011, McIlroy took himself to the next level with a historic, eight-stroke victory at the U.S. Open. His 16-under-par 268 was the lowest score in Open history. What made this win even sweeter was the win at Congressional came just two months after McIlroy collapsed at the Masters, shooting 80 in the final round after having the 54-hole lead, but winning fans over with his grace and good humor afterward.
"I just think from the incredible low of Augusta to the incredible high of Congressional and everything that's happened since, that it's probably going to be the defining year of my career," McIlroy said in September.
Ditto. Official World Golf Ranking: 3 Wins: U.S. Open, June 2011 Major Record: Masters: T15
U.S. Open: Win
British Open: T25
PGA Championship: T64 Video Highlights: Rory McIlroy on his U.S. Open win

brightcove.createExperiences();

Rory McIlroy Interview

brightcove.createExperiences();

To vote for Rory McIlroy as Golf Magazine 2011 Player of the Year, visit our Facebook page here. Golf Magazine Player of the Year Candidate Profiles: Tuesday, Oct. 25: Yani Tseng Wednesday, Oct. 26: Keegan Bradley Thursday, Oct. 27: Rory McIlroy Friday, Oct. 28: Luke Donald [Photo Credit: Allan Henry-US PRESSWIRE]

