News

Truth & Rumors: Donald calls Tour's POY move 'sketchy'

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Oct. 25, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Luke Donald called the PGA Tour’s decision to extend the deadline for PGA Tour Player of the Year voting “sketchy at best” in an interview with Golf Channel’s Morning Drive show. The PGA Tour announced the decision to include the results of the HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, a World Golf Championship event Nov. 3-6, in the vote after Donald won the money list title at Disney.

“My schedule isn’t going to change right now. I think the decision to add HSBC is a little sketchy, at best. Why suddenly change the rule the day after Disney? It doesn’t really make much sense to me. The PGA Tour has never really recognized [HSBC] as official money. It doesn’t count as an event, unlike it does on the European Tour. With that criteria, why not count all my accomplishments outside the U.S. as well? Q: Why do you think they did it? Who knows? To be honest. I think everything needs to be simplified a little bit for the PGA Tour. There doesn’t seem to be a beginning and an end. You finish the FedEx Up and you think the season’s over and then you’ve got the Fall Series, and you think after Disney it’s over, and now they’re adding another event. I feel like even if I went to HSBC and won, they’d find another event to add [laughs].
Donald, whose wife is pregnant, does not plan on playing the Shanghai event. “Not unless my wife has the baby very soon,” he told Morning Drive. KISS to open ‘Monster Mini Golf’ course KissAs if you needed another awesome reason to visit Las Vegas, the band Kiss announced this week that they’ll be opening a mini-golf course in Vegas. And, yes, there’s a wedding chapel too. All that's missing is The Hangover guys. From PR Newswire:
KISS® By Monster Mini Golf®, a unique rock 'n roll themed amusement attraction based around the world renowned band KISS®, is swinging into Las Vegas. Scheduled to open in January 2012, KISS® By Monster Mini Golf® is the first of its kind and will include an indoor glow-in-the-dark custom-designed, rockin' 18-hole miniature golf course, a state-of-the-art arcade, the largest KISS® gift shop in the world, a KISS® Gallery, "Hotter Than Hell"Wedding Chapel, a private VIP Room, FANtastic KISS® themed event rooms and the "Rock 'n Roll All Nite" Cafe. A live DJ will rock the house, throughout the days and many "Crazy, Crazy Nights" with continuous KISS® music, trivia, contests and prizes, creating a place embraced by locals, tourists, and rockers of all ages.
Paper: Chubby’s ‘laissez faire approach' hurt McIlroy  Karl MacGinty of the Belfast Telegraph has a strong take on Rory McIlroy’s split with agent Chubby Chandler’s ISM sports management firm. It wasn’t the money; it was the guidance, MacGinty says.
Instead, the responsibility lies with McIlroy himself and a management company so fearful of losing its biggest bread-winner, it was unwilling or unable to offer firm guidance when it was so plainly required.
Laying his hands on the US Open trophy didn’t invest McIlroy with any special wisdom. He remains as hot-headed, impetuous and impatient as any other 22-year-old male in the country -- except the whole world tunes into his tantrums.
Winning a first Major title compounds the weight of expectation and infinitely increases the already-intense pressure to perform. Look how Darren Clarke, a vastly-experienced 42-year-old professional, has struggled for form in the wake of his Open victory at Sandwich.
The laissez faire approach of Chandler and his team at ISM had been the last thing McIlroy needed since June as the youngster, struggling to adjust to his new status, staggered from one controversy to the next.
Tweet of the Day Tilghman_tweet

