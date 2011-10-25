Golf Magazine 2011 Player of the Year Candidate: Yani Tseng

Golf Magazine will announce the winner of its first-ever Player of the Year Award in the December issue. We’ve made our pick –- now, we want to know what you think. Tell us your choice for Golf Magazine Player of the Year on our Facebook page. All this week, we will profile the candidates for Player of the Year, and we will announce our pick Nov. 1 on Golf.com. Candidate No. 1: Yani Tseng Yani Tseng had a season for the ages in 2011. In just her fourth season on tour, the 22-year-old Tseng seized the No. 1 rating in March after winning three early pro events, including the LPGA Tour opening Honda LPGA Thailand in February (with her mom caddying).

She was just getting started. Tseng went on to win seven LPGA events in 2011, including two majors (the Wegman’s LPGA Championship and the Women’s British Open), and became the youngest player –- man or woman –- to win five majors.

She lives in Annika’s old house at Lake Nona in Orlando, but we think she might need a bigger trophy room. ROLEX WOMEN'S WORLD RANKING: 1 2011 LPGA Wins: Honda LPGA Thailand, February 2011

LPGA State Farm Classic, June 2011

Wegman’s LPGA Championship, June 2011

RICOH British Open, July 2011

Wal-Mart NW Arkansas Championship, September 2011

LPGA Hana Bank Championship, October 2011

Sunrise LPGA Taiwan Championship, October 2011 Major Record: Kraft Nabisco Championship: 2nd LPGA Championship: Win

U.S. Women’s Open: T15th

Women’s British Open: Win

Video Highlights: Tseng wins Wegman’s LPGA Championship:

Tseng wins RICOH British Open (interview):

Tseng hits to within 1-foot on par 3 17th in final round of LPGA State Farm Classic:

Tseng wins Honda LPGA Thailand (highlights)

To vote for Yani Tseng as Golf Magazine 2011 Player of the Year, visit our Facebook page here. Tuesday, Oct. 25: Yani Tseng Wednesday, Oct. 26: Keegan Bradley Thursday, Oct. 27: Rory McIlroy Friday, Oct. 28: Luke Donald [Photo credit: REUTERS]