Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
Tweets of the Week: Rafa's swing, Rickie's fish and Luke's amazing Sunday

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Oct. 24, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Two-sport hackerTennis star Rafael Nadal (@RafaelNadal) is known to love golf, but it's interesting to note that the 10-time major winner plays tennis left-handed but hits a golf ball right-handed. NikeGolfTweet AcTZ8lbCEAEXYdr Bradley becoming a world travelerOne of the perks of winning a major championship is getting a chance to play in golf tournaments all over the world. PGA champ Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) flew to China this week and was excited with the entertainment offered on the plane.  KeeganBradleyTweet Large-1 Fowler the fishermanRickie Fowler (@RickieFowlerPGA) decided to spend his Sunday fishing. Unlike at Augusta National, it's fine to wear your hat backwards while holding up your catch of the day.  RickieFowlerFistTweet LargeSunday belonged to LukeBefore the final round of the Children's Miracle Network Classic, Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) sent a message of encouragement to his friend Luke Donald (@LukeDonald):
 IanPoulterTweet Clearly the message got through, as Donald shot a 64 to win the tournament as well as the 2011 PGA Tour money title. Afterward, Donald looked back on the day as the messages of praise rolled across Twitter. LukeDonaldTweet IBFTweet ZachJohnsonTweet RickieFowlerTweet PaulStankowskiTweet PaulMahoneyTweet ChrisWoodTweet RoryTweet PoulterTweetPerhaps Donald had already done a little celebrating before he wrote these messages to his followers: LukeDonaldTweet2 LukeDonaldTweet3 Luke Donald Wine

