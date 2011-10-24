Truth & Rumors: Yani donates $100,000 in prize money

Yani Tseng’s trip home to Taiwan resulted in her 10th worldwide victory of the year at the LPGA Taiwan Championship. But Yani’s work was far from over. After raking in $300,000 in prize money, the LPGA’s top golfer donated a third of her winnings to Taiwan’s junior golf program. Ryan Ballengee has the story:

Tseng gave $100,000 to Golf Association Republic of China, which helps to train and develop new golfers in the country.

“It is a long road to develop and groom a golfer,” said Tseng. “Young golfers need as much support as possible to help them compete with the best from the rest of the world, in addition to their own commitment and hard work. I hope I can set an example so more people will follow suit to help chip in and contribute to this cause in an attempt to bring out more young talents.”

“We come straight from church every year.”

"The kids are out here. The people are out here. The vibe is out here. It's just a fun way to spend a day. It doesn't feel like work."

While Luke Donald laid claim to the 2011 PGA Tour money title at Disney this Sunday, the residents of El Paseo, Calif., were enjoying the 47th Annual Golf Cart Parade.A record crowd turned to the streets to witness this year's carnival-themed event. Resident Olga Banks said that the parade has become an annual tradition for her and her family. Local businessman Nate Otto believes that the Golf Cart Parade is not only a great way to advertise, but to interact with the community as well.Chief organizer Mike Hardin estimated that between 10,000 and 13,000 people lined the streets this year. Organizers also stated that a record number of musicians signed up for the parade and that there were more golf carts than last year.Emmy-award winning comic Bob Einstein, known by most as Super Dave Osborne of “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” was the parade's Grand Marshal. Einstein likened the parade to El Paseo’s very own Rose Parade.

Stableford scoring at Reno Next year's Reno-Tahoe Open will utilize a modified Stableford scoring system in an effort to encourage aggressive play. Dan Hinxman of the Reno-Gazette Journal has the full story:

The 14th annual PGA Tour event, Aug. 2-5 at Montreux Golf and Country Club, will be the only tournament on tour to use the system, which awards points for birdies and eagles and deducts points for bogeys and worse.

"The PGA Tour believes there is merit to this format for Reno," Andy Pazder, the tour's vice president and chief of operations, said in a release. "The modified Stableford system not only promotes aggressive play, which the tournament is already known for, but Montreux lends itself well to this exciting format with its series of challenging finishing holes."

"This is an absolutely a momentous occasion in the history of this tournament," RTO executive director Jana Smoley said. "This is a change that truly sets us apart from other tournaments and is just one more reason why people will come out to see us next year at Montreux. We're very excited to see how this new scoring format plays out in 2012."

Eight points will be awarded for a double eagle, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus-one for a bogey, and minus-three for a double-bogey or worse.