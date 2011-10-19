News
Truth & Rumors: Arnold Palmer spikes his famous drink
The Arnold Palmer drink (half-lemonade, half-iced tea) has become almost as popular as its namesake. In its 10 years of being brewed by the AriZona Beverage Company, the Arnold Palmer Light Half and Half has reportedly reached $100 million in sales.
Now Palmer is releasing Arnold Palmer Hard, an alcoholic version of the drink, according to PR Newswire.
The unique combination of half tea and half lemonade was made famous by legendary golfer Arnold Palmer. His namesake beverage is now available in a "spiked" version - Arnold Palmer Hard.Olazabal expects Sergio Garcia on Ryder Cup team in 2012 The strangest sight of the dramatic, rain-drenched 2010 Ryder Cup that didn’t involve Lisa Pavin’s team wardrobe choices had to be Sergio Garcia carting around the Celtic Manor course as an assistant captain instead of a player. Don’t expect to see Garcia in that role at Medinah in 2012. Team Europe Captain Jose Maria Olazabal said he has no doubt the resurgent Garcia will be playing for the team next year, according to Sky Sports.
Arnold Palmer Hard is a malt beverage, produced by the Mississippi Brewing Company and distributed by Hornell Brewing Company - parent company of AriZona Beverages. It is made with AriZona brand iced tea and lemonade, and contains five percent alcohol by volume. Launching in 24 oz. cans from Rexam, this refreshing, non-carbonated beverage has 110 calories per 8 oz. serving.
"I am sure Sergio will be in the Ryder Cup, he's got a special charisma and a solid game," said Olazabal. "His best motivation is to know what it feels like to be in the Ryder Cup without playing."Protesters occupy Rep. John Boehner’s golf game There is no Wall Street to occupy in Orange County, Calif., so left-wing protesters settled for Republican House Speaker John Boehner’s visit to the Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, according to Joseph Serna of The Daily Pilot newspaper.
A weekend of worldwide protest spilled over into Orange County on Monday morning as about 40 left-leaning activists protested House Speaker John Boehner's visit to the Pelican Hill Golf Club.Dave Stockton talks about Phil Mickelson’s putting Tod Leonard of The San Diego Union-Tribune files an entertaining interview with Dave Stockton, whose putting tips helped Phil Mickelson win the 2010 Masters. Some highlights:
"He knows he can't go anywhere without the people going with him," said Rick Jacobs, founder of the Courage Campaign, a progressive group. "I hope that even while he's up there, raking in millions in cash, he knows there's people here and everywhere.
"We're going to make clear that this isn't a funny time anymore. This is a real time. It's time for him to get busy on jobs and not on his golf game."
Q: I’ve heard around town lately that Phil’s been playing well with a short putter again. Do you think going to the belly putter was a mistake? A: “Not really. Phil can putt with anything. I think you could give him a shovel and he could putt. I’m hoping on my short Christmas list that we have some time to work together this year.” Q: At Rory McIlroy’s request, you worked with him before the U.S. Open, and then he wins on the same course, Congressional, where you won the 1976 PGA Championship. How great was that? A: “Holy cow, that was so cool! Rory’s caddie (J.P. Fitzgerald) introduced us at Charlotte. We talked for 15 to 20 minutes and I told him what I thought he did at the Masters. I thought he had a very bad pairing (on Sunday, when he shot 80) with (Angel) Cabrera. Cabrera plays at the same pace as Rory; they hit their shots fast. And then they stand there and wait 10 minutes. It’s all rush and stop, rush and stop; there’s nothing consistent going on.Peter Thomson says Tiger was wrong choice for Presidents Cup team Add Australian golfing legend Peter Thomson to the list of people who think Fred Couples made a mistake picking the struggling Tiger Woods for the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Thomson, who won five British Opens, said that Couples overlooked “better accomplished” players in favor of Woods, according to Robert Grant of the Sydney Morning Herald.
“So then we went out on the putting green and it did not take him more than 10 minutes to figure out what I was talking about.”
"It's a pretty wild guess, I think, on Couples' part, that he's going to suddenly play well and win points.Tweet(s) of the Day
"Couples says that once you're a champion you're always a champion. He's working on that theory I think."
Thomson says he is also puzzled why several big-name American team members would opt to play in the Australian Open at The Lakes in Sydney the preceding week.
"I would have thought they would be better off down here in Melbourne," he said. "I don't think playing at The Lakes is going to help them at all."
More From the Web
Recommended by