Truth & Rumors: Herman Cain says he was joking about 'Tiger for President'

Most people probably don't remember, but Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said back in 2006 that Tiger Woods should get ready for a run for president himself in 2016:

"Tiger will be 40 years old in 2016," Cain wrote. "The Republican Party should begin grooming him now for a run at the White House. His personal attributes and accomplishments on the golf course point to a candidate who will be a problem solver, not a politician."