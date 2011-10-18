News
Truth & Rumors: Herman Cain says he was joking about 'Tiger for President'
Most people probably don't remember, but Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said back in 2006 that Tiger Woods should get ready for a run for president himself in 2016:
"Tiger will be 40 years old in 2016," Cain wrote. "The Republican Party should begin grooming him now for a run at the White House. His personal attributes and accomplishments on the golf course point to a candidate who will be a problem solver, not a politician."Sounds like Cain might have jumped the gun a bit, and now he's trying to play it off as a joke in an interview with Alex Pappas of The Daily Caller. He responded to questions about his Tiger advice by saying, "That was a joke. That was a joke, okay? Americans got to learn how to have a sense of humor, okay?"
Okay, Cain, but back in '06 you not only thought Tiger would be a good candidate but compared him to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Ronald Reagan, and also said something like, "The 2016 candidate shouldn't come from inside the beltway, but from inside the fairway."
Good stuff, and good luck in the next election, okay? Mickelson and McDowell headed to SingaporeThere's been quite a bit of talk lately about more big golf events being played in Asia, and if the Barclays Singapore Open is any indication, it seems players will be a lot more likely to make the lengthy trip in search of not just appearance fees but actual winnings. The event, which will be co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours, respectively, will offer a purse of $6 million and will sport a large field headlined by Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell, Y.E. Yang, Padraig Harrington, Anthony Kim, and Camilo Villegas. TWEET OF THE DAY
More From the Web
Recommended by