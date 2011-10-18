Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Herman Cain says he was joking about 'Tiger for President'

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Oct. 18, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Most people probably don't remember, but Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said back in 2006 that Tiger Woods should get ready for a run for president himself in 2016: 

"Tiger will be 40 years old in 2016," Cain wrote. "The Republican Party should begin grooming him now for a run at the White House. His personal attributes and accomplishments on the golf course point to a candidate who will be a problem solver, not a politician."
Sounds like Cain might have jumped the gun a bit, and now he's trying to play it off as a joke in an interview with Alex Pappas of The Daily Caller. He responded to questions about his Tiger advice by saying, "That was a joke. That was a joke, okay? Americans got to learn how to have a sense of humor, okay?"
Okay, Cain, but back in '06 you not only thought Tiger would be a good candidate but compared him to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Ronald Reagan, and also said something like, "The 2016 candidate shouldn't come from inside the beltway, but from inside the fairway." 
Good stuff, and good luck in the next election, okay?  Mickelson and McDowell headed to SingaporeThere's been quite a bit of talk lately about more big golf events being played in Asia, and if the Barclays Singapore Open is any indication, it seems players will be a lot more likely to make the lengthy trip in search of not just appearance fees but actual winnings. The event, which will be co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours, respectively, will offer a purse of $6 million and will sport a large field headlined by Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell, Y.E. Yang, Padraig Harrington, Anthony Kim, and Camilo Villegas.   TWEET OF THE DAY Azinger
