SI Golf Poll: Simpson moves into Top 5
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (147, 12, 1)- Last three finishes: T11, Madrid Masters; T9, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; T3, Tour Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Rory McIlroy (135, 3, 2)- Last three finishes: 2, Kolon Korea Open; 2, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; 3, KLM Open- Official World Golf Ranking: 3 3. Lee Westwood (98, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: T30, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; 5, KLM Open; T6, Omega European Masters- Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Webb Simpson (88, 0, 6)- Last three finishes: 2, The McGladrey Classic; 22, TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola; 5, BMW Championship; 1, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Keegan Bradley (68, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: T11, Tour Championship; T16, BMW Championship; CUT, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 26 6. Charl Schwartzel (67, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T9, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; T42, BMW Championship; T21, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 13 7. Adam Scott (35, 0, 7)- Last three finishes: T6, Tour Championship; T37, BMW Championship; T8, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 8 8. Nick Watney (34, 0, 8)- Last three finishes: 2, Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open; T26, Tour Championship; T22, BMW Championship- Official World Golf Rank: 11 9. Jason Day (30, 0, 9)- Last three finishes: T6, Tour Championship; T22, BMW Championship; T61, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Rank: 7 10. Steve Stricker (28, 0, NR)- Last three finishes: 15, Tour Championship; WD, BMW Championship; T42, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 4 Others receiving votes:Dustin Johnson (25) Bill Haas (19) K.J. Choi (11) Darren Clarke (10) Phil Mickelson (7) Martin Kaymer (5) Y.E. Yang (5) Thomas Bjorn (4) Brandt Snedeker (4) Hunter Mahan (2) Fred Couples (1) Rickie Fowler (1) Matt Kuchar (1)