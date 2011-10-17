Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Long Island course plays host to jewelry heist

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Oct. 17, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
After stealing a stash of Rolexes from a Long Island jewelry store and crashing a Cadillac Escalade into a guardrail on the Long Island Expressway, three of the five armed thieves took their getaway chase to the Village Club of Lake Success. Selim Algar and Kieran Crowley have the story:

As one golfer was preparing his fifth hole tee shot, one of the desperados suddenly hopped into his golf cart. 
The carjacker coyly delivered the line “enjoy the show” before puttering away, according to witness George Shores.
Unwilling to let the thug get away with his clubs, the golfer flagged down another hacker who was cruising by—and the duffers set off on a low-speed chase across the links.
The cart-thief eventually made his escape after abandoning the golf cart near the fifth hole where he hopped a fence. His two accomplices were not so lucky.
The golfers then watched in disbelief as another man in a white tank top suddenly emerged from the aptly named Lake Surprise at the course’s periphery.
“We asked the guy what he was doing,” Shores said. “He told us he was going for a swim and then took off running.”
The golfers gave chase to the second culprit who was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.
“There were three cartfuls of people chasing him at one point,” Shores said.
The third burglar was caught by police near the eighth hole and two others were arrested in Queens. Witness Shores said he was happy to aid in the capture of the thieves, but the timing of the incident was less than ideal.
“I was two under at the time,” he said.
Documentary on Trump's Scotland golf course wins award Scottish filmmaker Anthony Baxter's documentary "You've Been Trumped" made its stateside premier over the weekend at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where it received the Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Special Justice. According to IMDB, the documentary chronicles “a group of proud Scottish homeowners” as they “take on celebrity tycoon Donald Trump as he buys up one of Scotland’s last wilderness areas to a build a golf resort." 

Jeff Quinney critical of Luke Donald and Webb Simpson's Disney money grab The majority of the golf world has reveled in the Luke Donald and Webb Simpson race for the PGA Tour money title, which will be decided at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic in Orlando this week. However, tour player Jeff Quinney, speaking from the 204th spot on the money list, is less than thrilled with the inclusion of the world's No. 1 and No. 12 at Disney, tweeting his displeasure:

“5 million is not enough? Do you guys really need to play?”
Tweet of the Day Wie_tweet 426133691

