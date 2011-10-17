Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler: Golf's Next Great Rivalry?

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Oct. 17, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

When Rickie Fowler held off a charging Rory McIlroy to win the Korea Open this month, he added another chapter to a rivalry that has the potential to define the game over the next decade. Though both players are just 22 years old, they have a surprisingly rich history in competition together. Let's take a look... 1. 2007 Walker Cup Fowler draws first blood, beating McIlroy in team play on the Irishman's home turf at Royal County Down. Team USA holds on to beat Great Britian and Ireland, 12.5 to 11.5. Advantage: Fowler Walkercup2007Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlory on the final day of the 2007 Walker Cup. PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images Walkercup2007_trophyJamie Lovemark, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschell at the 2007 Walker Cup. David Cannon/Getty Images 2. 2010 Ryder Cup Rory McIlroy helps Europe win the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Wales with a 2-0-2 record. However, Fowler (0-1-2) turns heads by making four birdies in his last four holes to halve his singles match with Edoardo Molinari. Advantage: McIlroy Rory_champagne_rydercupRory McIlroy celebrates at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Wales. Photo: Angus Murray Rickie_rydercup_fistpumpRickie Fowler at the Ryder Cup after halving his singles match with Edoardo Molinari. Andrew Redington/Getty Images 3. 2010 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award On the strength of his eight top-10 finishes, Fowler wins the 2010 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award over McIlroy despite McIlroy's win at Quail Hollow and third-place finishes at the British Open and the PGA Championship. "Friend of Rory" Lee Westwood calls the award -- which is voted by PGA Tour players -- "protectionist" and hints that McIlroy was snubbed as payback for his decision not to renew tour membership in 2011. Advantage: Fowler Rickie_memorial_royRickie Fowler's most impressive finish in 2010 was second at Memorial. REUTERS 4. 2011 U.S. Open McIlroy claims the title of the world's best young player with an eight-stroke victory at the U.S. Open at Congressional. Fowler misses the cut. Big Advantage: McIlroy Rory_usopen_dadMcIlroy celebrates his U.S. Open win with his father, Gerry. AP Photo/Larry French5. 2011 British Open Paired together in nasty conditions on Saturday at Royal St. Georges, Fowler shoots himself into contention with a 68, while McIlroy shoots 73 and afterward tells reporters that he doesn't like playing in the rain. Fowler finishes T5; McIlroy T25. Advantage: Fowler Rickie_rory_2011_open_rainRory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler share a laugh at the 2011 British Open. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh 6. 2011 Korea Open Fowler holds off a Sunday charge by McIlroy to nab his first professional victory. Afterward, Fowler tells Golfweek that beating McIlroy made the win even more special. "He's beaten me, I've beaten him before, but to win a golf tournament and beat him was different. It was cool." Advantage: Fowler Fowler_koreaRickie Fowler celebrates his first professional win at the Korea Open. AP Photo This story originally appeared in the Golf Magazine Front9 App. To download the weekly app, visit the Apple iTunes store.  

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More