Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Trump buys Doral Resort for $170 million

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Thu Oct. 13, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

The Doral Resort in Miami has been on the clearance rack since its previous owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Who better to step in and return the property to its former glory that America's most famous real estate mogul? That's right, Bloomberg reports that the Donald is ready to take over Doral.

Donald Trump agreed to pay $170 million for Miami’s Doral Golf Resort & Spa, a luxury property put into bankruptcy earlier this year by hedge fund Paulson & Co. and Winthrop Realty Trust.
The agreement will be filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York next week, and the transaction probably will be completed in the first quarter of next year, Winthrop Chief Executive Officer Michael Ashner said in a telephone interview.
“They pushed hard to get the deal done,” he said of the Trump Organization.
A spokesman said the resort will still be placed in a blind bidding auction to see if it fetches a higher price, but so far no new buyers have emerged. Trump -- surprise -- is confident that his price is a fair one.
“This wasn’t a discount price,” Trump said in a telephone interview. “We’re paying a very full price, especially in light of the fact of how much money we’ll have to spend to bring it back to its original grandeur.”
Trump will pay all cash for the transaction and expects renovations to take two years.
The developer and reality TV star has acquired at least nine golf properties in the U.S. after mostly steering clear of using his own money to buy real estate since 2005. Trump is seeking more golf deals, particularly in Florida, he said.
“We’re looking at other opportunities,” Trump said. “We’ve been buying a lot of properties. We have a lot of cash.”
Trump said that he intends to drop more than $150 million on renovations. Let's hope some of that money goes toward revamping the room service menu. I remember eating cold eggs when I stayed there during the tournament last March. Make it happen, Mr. Trump.

Short Game * Sure seems like a lot of PGA Tour events have been decided by a playoff this year, doesn't it? Turns out the Frys.com Open was the 17th playoff of the season, breaking a Tour record that has stood since 1991. * In case you missed it, Golfweek's Sean Martin has an excellent Q&A with Rickie Fowler after the 22-year-old's win at last week's Korea Open. Tweet of the Day Tiger-Tweet   Tiger-Alonzo

