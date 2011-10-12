Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Hot Dog Guy says he's a Tiger fan

by Pete Madden
Posted: Wed Oct. 12, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Julie Johnson of The Santa Rose Press-Democrat tracked down the fan who chucked a hot dog toward Tiger Woods at the Frys.com Open, and, as you might imagine, he sounds a little off.

Brandon Kelly, a 31-year-old Petaluma native, said he’s a fan of Woods and offered a cryptic reason behind the hot dog toss. The idea, he said, was formed after he watched a movie about a stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver.
“I threw the hot dog toward Tiger Woods because I was inspired by the movie ‘Drive,’" Kelly said. “As soon as the movie ended, I thought to myself, ‘I have to do something courageous and epic. I have to throw a hot dog on the green in front of Tiger.’”
However, Kelly might have revealed the true source of his inspiration on his Facebook page.
While at the Frys.com Open, he posted to Facebook: “Just got a bloody Mary. About to watch Tiger Woods play 18 holes.”
According to the newspaper, Kelly will not face any jail time for the incident.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Jose Cardoza said the department’s policy is not to identify people by name if they are not jailed. He said the offenses at most would result in a fine and community service.
For his part, Woods didn’t sound too concerned about the hot dog toss when he spoke at the Chevron World Challenge media day on Tuesday.
"This guy was just trying to gain attention for himself, which he did. I've had another fan throw an orange in Phoenix one year. Unfortunately, people have a few of their libations of choice, and do things that they probably don't normally do."
Mickelson hasn’t made up mind on belly-putter switch Scott Bordow of The Tuscon Citizen caught up with Phil Mickelson, who was in Arizona stumping for the redesigned McDowell Mountain Golf Club. Mickelson blamed his short game and putting for his subpar season, but he said he hasn’t decided whether to stick with the belly putter in 2012. (Mickelson started using a belly putter at the Deutsche Bank Championship in September.)
Mickelson, who will be part of the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup next month in Australia, said he’s not sure whether he’ll use the belly putter in 2012. But he believes switching to the elongated club has helped his stroke to the point that, “I may end up using the feel that it gives me and applying it to the short putter.”
Mickelson admitted his putting went south in part because he spent more time working on his swing the past couple of years with instructor Butch Harmon.
“I’ve got to refocus on my short game and putting,” he said.
Part of that refocus will include a different thought process on the greens.
“I think what happens is you realize the importance of putting and you almost get result oriented and, really, that’s the exact opposite of what you want to do,” Mickelson said. “You want to putt free without the expectation of the ball going in so you can make a free stroke and get the ball rolling correctly.
“So as I’ve started to lower expectations and free up the stroke, I’ve been making a lot more.”
There will be at least one player not using a belly putter next year: Tiger Woods.
Q. You brought up putting. What is your take on the whole long putter controversy and where do you stand on that? Phil's obviously gone to it. Could you ever conceive of yourself going to the longer stick? TIGER WOODS: No, I can't, no. Because the way I believe in releasing the putter is exactly what the belly putter does. So my putt into my putter generally stays right there anyways. I like to release it with my right-hand.
So it's kind of the guys who like to drag the putter, Phil's always been one who does drag the putter a little bit and the handle and been very successful at it. But the belly putter is in actuality a releasing stroke, which I believe is how you should putt. So when I pick up the belly putter and I try it, it's very similar to my stroke. The only difference is the weight throws me off. But how it's released is how I release a putter anyways, so it doesn't really change.
Bud Cauley makes ace at Sea Island A lot of people who tuned into the Frys.com Open to check in on Tiger stayed to watch Bud Cauley. The 21-year-old finished third at the event and is on the verge of being only the sixth player in history to get his Tour card without having to go to Q-school. The last player to do it was Ryan Moore in 2005, and the others in this exclusive fraternity are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Leonard and Gary Halberg.
The good times are still rolling for Cauley this week in Sea Island, Ga., according to Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union.
Bud Cauley of Jacksonville wasted little time getting re-acclimated to the Sea Island Club's Seaside Course, the site of this week's PGA Tour Fall Series McGladrey Classic.
Cauley made a hole-in-one at the third hole, using a 4-iron from 213 yards out during a Tuesday practice round. Cauley said it was his ninth hole-in-one, dating back to an ace he made at a Par-3 course on Guam when he was 12 years old.
Wait, Guam has golf? Tweet of the Day From Hunter Mahan’s Twitter chat with fans. Mahantweet

