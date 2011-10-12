News
Truth & Rumors: Hot Dog Guy says he's a Tiger fan
Julie Johnson of The Santa Rose Press-Democrat tracked down the fan who chucked a hot dog toward Tiger Woods at the Frys.com Open, and, as you might imagine, he sounds a little off.
Brandon Kelly, a 31-year-old Petaluma native, said he’s a fan of Woods and offered a cryptic reason behind the hot dog toss. The idea, he said, was formed after he watched a movie about a stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver.However, Kelly might have revealed the true source of his inspiration on his Facebook page.
“I threw the hot dog toward Tiger Woods because I was inspired by the movie ‘Drive,’" Kelly said. “As soon as the movie ended, I thought to myself, ‘I have to do something courageous and epic. I have to throw a hot dog on the green in front of Tiger.’”
While at the Frys.com Open, he posted to Facebook: “Just got a bloody Mary. About to watch Tiger Woods play 18 holes.”According to the newspaper, Kelly will not face any jail time for the incident.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Jose Cardoza said the department’s policy is not to identify people by name if they are not jailed. He said the offenses at most would result in a fine and community service.For his part, Woods didn’t sound too concerned about the hot dog toss when he spoke at the Chevron World Challenge media day on Tuesday.
"This guy was just trying to gain attention for himself, which he did. I've had another fan throw an orange in Phoenix one year. Unfortunately, people have a few of their libations of choice, and do things that they probably don't normally do."Mickelson hasn’t made up mind on belly-putter switch Scott Bordow of The Tuscon Citizen caught up with Phil Mickelson, who was in Arizona stumping for the redesigned McDowell Mountain Golf Club. Mickelson blamed his short game and putting for his subpar season, but he said he hasn’t decided whether to stick with the belly putter in 2012. (Mickelson started using a belly putter at the Deutsche Bank Championship in September.)
Mickelson, who will be part of the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup next month in Australia, said he’s not sure whether he’ll use the belly putter in 2012. But he believes switching to the elongated club has helped his stroke to the point that, “I may end up using the feel that it gives me and applying it to the short putter.”There will be at least one player not using a belly putter next year: Tiger Woods.
Mickelson admitted his putting went south in part because he spent more time working on his swing the past couple of years with instructor Butch Harmon.
“I’ve got to refocus on my short game and putting,” he said.
Part of that refocus will include a different thought process on the greens.
“I think what happens is you realize the importance of putting and you almost get result oriented and, really, that’s the exact opposite of what you want to do,” Mickelson said. “You want to putt free without the expectation of the ball going in so you can make a free stroke and get the ball rolling correctly.
“So as I’ve started to lower expectations and free up the stroke, I’ve been making a lot more.”
Q. You brought up putting. What is your take on the whole long putter controversy and where do you stand on that? Phil's obviously gone to it. Could you ever conceive of yourself going to the longer stick? TIGER WOODS: No, I can't, no. Because the way I believe in releasing the putter is exactly what the belly putter does. So my putt into my putter generally stays right there anyways. I like to release it with my right-hand.Bud Cauley makes ace at Sea Island A lot of people who tuned into the Frys.com Open to check in on Tiger stayed to watch Bud Cauley. The 21-year-old finished third at the event and is on the verge of being only the sixth player in history to get his Tour card without having to go to Q-school. The last player to do it was Ryan Moore in 2005, and the others in this exclusive fraternity are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Leonard and Gary Halberg.
So it's kind of the guys who like to drag the putter, Phil's always been one who does drag the putter a little bit and the handle and been very successful at it. But the belly putter is in actuality a releasing stroke, which I believe is how you should putt. So when I pick up the belly putter and I try it, it's very similar to my stroke. The only difference is the weight throws me off. But how it's released is how I release a putter anyways, so it doesn't really change.
The good times are still rolling for Cauley this week in Sea Island, Ga., according to Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union.
Bud Cauley of Jacksonville wasted little time getting re-acclimated to the Sea Island Club's Seaside Course, the site of this week's PGA Tour Fall Series McGladrey Classic.Wait, Guam has golf? Tweet of the Day From Hunter Mahan’s Twitter chat with fans.
Cauley made a hole-in-one at the third hole, using a 4-iron from 213 yards out during a Tuesday practice round. Cauley said it was his ninth hole-in-one, dating back to an ace he made at a Par-3 course on Guam when he was 12 years old.
