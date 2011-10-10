Truth & Rumors: Video shows Tiger hot dog incident

What a wiener!

Deadspin tracked down video of the fan who attempted to throw a hot dog at Tiger Woods as Woods lined up a birdie putt on CordeValle's seventh green on Sunday at the Frys.com Open in St. Martin, Calif.

The man was arrested for disturbing the peace and quickly escorted from the golf course. As for Tiger? Frankly, he didn't give a damn, despite missing the putt.

"Some guy just came running on the green, and he had a hot dog, and evidently -- I don't know how he tried to throw it, but I was kind of focusing on my putt when he started yelling. Next thing I know he laid on the ground, and looked like he wanted to be arrested really because he laid on the ground, put his hands behind his back and turned his head."

“I thought it was okay if you could check swing and not pass the ball with the club, but not completely miss it on purpose,” Tiger said after asking Golf Channel’s Billy Ray Brown about the circumstances of the situation. “I think it should be the player’s responsibility to hold up their swing.”

“If Tiger is strong enough to stop his swing, good for him. I’m not, so I’m going to go over it. But I definitely think he looks cooler stopping halfway down.”

In the early stages of the third round, former world No. 1 Ernie Els turned to playing partner Bud Cauley and tried to make casual conversation.

"So, Bud," Els said, "when do you plan to turn pro."

Being a respectful kid of 21 years, Cauley politely told Els that he had turned pro at the U.S. Open in June, after leaving the golf program at Alabama a year early.

"I think by the back nine he knew I was a professional," Cauley cracked Sunday.