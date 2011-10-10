News
Truth & Rumors: Video shows Tiger hot dog incident
What a wiener!
Deadspin tracked down video of the fan who attempted to throw a hot dog at Tiger Woods as Woods lined up a birdie putt on CordeValle's seventh green on Sunday at the Frys.com Open in St. Martin, Calif.
The man was arrested for disturbing the peace and quickly escorted from the golf course. As for Tiger? Frankly, he didn't give a damn, despite missing the putt.
"Some guy just came running on the green, and he had a hot dog, and evidently -- I don't know how he tried to throw it, but I was kind of focusing on my putt when he started yelling. Next thing I know he laid on the ground, and looked like he wanted to be arrested really because he laid on the ground, put his hands behind his back and turned his head."For what it's worth, the National Hot Dog Council issued a statement, calling the incident "a violation of hot dog etiquette." Woods sounds off on Na's "whiff" Tiger Woods has officially joined the debate on Kevin Na’s whiff that wasn’t a whiff. While Na’s swing-and-miss on No. 15 at TPC Summerlin at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open has been deemed legal, Woods, who is no stranger to checking his swing, was skeptical of the ruling, according to Ryan Ballengee of NBC Sports.
“I thought it was okay if you could check swing and not pass the ball with the club, but not completely miss it on purpose,” Tiger said after asking Golf Channel’s Billy Ray Brown about the circumstances of the situation. “I think it should be the player’s responsibility to hold up their swing.”Na, who has been upfront about his bizarre tendency, says that stopping is not an option for him.
“If Tiger is strong enough to stop his swing, good for him. I’m not, so I’m going to go over it. But I definitely think he looks cooler stopping halfway down.”Na is entitled to continue on with the practice, whether Tiger likes it or not. According to Rule 14 under the Rules of Golf, “The player is considered to have checked his downswing voluntarily by altering the path of his downswing and missing the ball even though the swing carried the club head beyond the ball.” Playing with the pros Former Crimson Tide standout Bud Cauley has made a splash on Tour since turning pro at the U.S. Open in June and foregoing his senior season at Alabama. Unfortunately, playing partner and former world No. 1 Ernie Els wasn't paying much attention. Steve Elling of CBS Sports has more:
In the early stages of the third round, former world No. 1 Ernie Els turned to playing partner Bud Cauley and tried to make casual conversation.Elling notes that Cauley nabbed $340,000 for third-place finish at CordeValle and he is almost certain to be only the sixth player since 1980 to earn a full exemption out of college while skipping Q-school. Tweet of the Day
"So, Bud," Els said, "when do you plan to turn pro."
Being a respectful kid of 21 years, Cauley politely told Els that he had turned pro at the U.S. Open in June, after leaving the golf program at Alabama a year early.
"I think by the back nine he knew I was a professional," Cauley cracked Sunday.
