Truth & Rumors: Augusta National to build ultra-exclusive clubhouse

Evidently the powers that be at Augusta National felt the club wasn't quite exclusive enough for their liking, so members have been taking steps to build a new, extremely high-end clubhouse called "Berckman's Place." According to Sports Business Daily, the lounge will be among the ritziest in the world and will be located near the curve of the fifth hole. While various local papers were speculating that the land Augusta National was buying in the area was intended to extend the length of the fifth hole (called Magnolia), it turns out the new turf is actually meant to accommodate the new building and additional parking. Sports Business Daily speculates that passes for Berckman's Place will run $6,000 a piece for the entire tournament week. McIlroy, Westwood and Poulter to barnstorm ChinaIf you thought the old days of barnstorming were gone forever, guess again. Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood have agreed to a seven-day, seven-city competition in China next week where they will compete against one another as well as Chinese professional Liang Wenchong. The four players will begin on Monday in Shanghai, playing two or three holes at eight different golf courses. The demanding schedule will take them through a number of cities including Beijing. The tour will finish in Macau.

“It’s going to be fun to jump on a jet between the different cities and have a laugh,” said Poulter, "the schedule has a nice blend of different types of courses with different designers so hopefully it’s going to showcase everything about golf in China.”

McIlroy will be returning to China in November to play in the WGC-HSBC Champions Tournament in Shanghai.Omega apparently feels it needs to get a jump on the 2016 Olympics in Rio by producing a pricey commercial featuring El Nino and of course, an Omega watch. It's kind of wacky, but sort of cool at the same time. Check it out here:

