SI Golf Ranking: Donald continues run at No. 1
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (149, 14, 1)- Last three finishes: T9, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; T3, Tour Championship; 4, BMW Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Rory McIlroy (132, 1, 2)- Last three finishes: 2, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; 3, KLM Open; T3, Omega European Masters- Official World Golf Ranking: 3 3. Lee Westwood (107, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: T30, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; 5, KLM Open; T6, Omega European Masters- Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (75, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T9, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; T42, BMW Championship; T21, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Keegan Bradley (53, 0, 6)- Last three finishes: T11, Tour Championship; T16, BMW Championship; CUT, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 26 6. Webb Simpson (52, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: 22, Tour Championship; 5, BMW Championship; 1, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 13 T7. Steve Stricker (39, 0, 7)- Last three finishes: 15, Tour Championship; WD, BMW Championship; T42, Deutsche Bank Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 4 T7. Dustin Johnson (39, 0, 8)- Last three finishes: MC, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; T23, Tour Championship; T65, BMW Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 5 9. Jason Day (33, 0, 10)- Last three finishes: T6, Tour Championship; T22, BMW Championship; T61, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Rank: 7 10. Adam Scott (32, 0, 9)- Last three finishes: T6, Tour Championship; T37, BMW Championship; T8, Deutsche Bank Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 8 Others receiving votes:Nick Watney (31) Bill Haas (26) K.J. Choi (10) Martin Kaymer (10) Matt Kuchar (9) Darren Clarke (9) Phil Mickelson (8) Brandt Snedeker (4) Hunter Mahan (3) Justin Rose (2) Thomas Bjorn (1) Bubba Watson (1)