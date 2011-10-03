Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Tweets of the Week: Brittany's love for burgers, Rory's love for Caroline, and Davis Love's bus

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Oct. 3, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

In the days following the Solheim Cup, plenty of golfers tweeted messages and reactions to the action in Ireland.  SuzannPetterssenTweet PaulCreamerTweet Meanwhile, it seems that Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) was homesick for more than just the American fans... BrittanyLincicomeTweet 407952253 Wozzilroy?Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) sent his girlfriend, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki), a lob wedge with a customized stamp. Needless to say, the very public display of affection drew some comments. RoryTweet 408903241 LukeDonaldTweet GaryWilliamsTweet   LukeDonaldTweet-2 Love humbledIn Chicago last week to promote the Ryder Cup, U.S. captain Davis Love (@Love3d) had only one thing to say to his followers upon seeing his image on the side of a bus.  DavisLoveTweet PxmvtName that golfer2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) offered 24 golf balls to the first person who correctly identified the golfer in the photo below. It turned out to be Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson), but Paul Azinger (@PaulAzinger) had a few creative guesses.
  McDowellTweet Original AzingerTweet-1 AzingerTweet-2 A quick photo for Jason GoreEveryone loves to have his or her picture taken alongside an Olympic gold medalist, so Jason Gore (@jasongore59) was all smiles at a Puma event last week as he stood next to Usain Bolt (@usainbolt). Gore is a big guy, so we'll assume that it's the camera angle making Bolt look supersized. JasonGoreUsainBoltTweet 7wbxb The Great PumpkinOn Sunday, Diane Donald (@DianeDonald) could hardly believe her eyes when she saw what Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) was wearing in St. Andrews. DianeDonaldTweet 309811_10150474481752782_36087112781_11179992_1581582057_n
 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More