Tweets of the Week: Brittany's love for burgers, Rory's love for Caroline, and Davis Love's bus
In the days following the Solheim Cup, plenty of golfers tweeted messages and reactions to the action in Ireland. Meanwhile, it seems that Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) was homesick for more than just the American fans... Wozzilroy?Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) sent his girlfriend, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki), a lob wedge with a customized stamp. Needless to say, the very public display of affection drew some comments. Love humbledIn Chicago last week to promote the Ryder Cup, U.S. captain Davis Love (@Love3d) had only one thing to say to his followers upon seeing his image on the side of a bus. Name that golfer2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) offered 24 golf balls to the first person who correctly identified the golfer in the photo below. It turned out to be Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson), but Paul Azinger (@PaulAzinger) had a few creative guesses.
A quick photo for Jason GoreEveryone loves to have his or her picture taken alongside an Olympic gold medalist, so Jason Gore (@jasongore59) was all smiles at a Puma event last week as he stood next to Usain Bolt (@usainbolt). Gore is a big guy, so we'll assume that it's the camera angle making Bolt look supersized. The Great PumpkinOn Sunday, Diane Donald (@DianeDonald) could hardly believe her eyes when she saw what Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) was wearing in St. Andrews.