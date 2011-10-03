Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Tiger Woods shoots 62 in practice round

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Oct. 3, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
As if we weren’t already talking enough about Tiger Woods and his return at the Frys.com Open this week, he went out and shot a course-record 62 this weekend at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., according to Golf World's Tim Rosaforte. He made 10 birdies, including seven on the back nine for a 29. It was almost even lower, according to Rosaforte.

Woods finished strong, missing a 15-footer for eagle on the course's 18th hole. Known for its difficulty, Medalist plays 7,157 yards from the tips with a course rating of 74.5 and a slope of 142.
Rory McIlroy World Tour off to Asia Rory McIlroy is taking this “international sports icon” stuff seriously. Following his second-place finish at the Dunhill Links Championship, McIlroy recounted an upcoming travel schedule for the next month that would make Gary Player homesick.
Q. Just tell us what you're doing now for the rest of the season. RORY McILROY: I'm flying to Korea tomorrow morning and playing the Korean Open, and the week after, I play an exhibition in China for seven days. And I go straight from China to Bermuda for the Grand Slam of Golf. Then I'm only in Bermuda for three days. And then I'm in Istanbul for four days watching some tennis. And then I'm in Shanghai for two weeks for two tournaments, and then I've got two weeks off, which will be nice. Then I'll spend those in the Middle East or I'll spend them somewhere. Then I've got the World Cup of Golf in China again, Hong Kong Open, Dubai World Championship and the Thai Golf Championship. I have a nice run of events coming up.
Should the Post Office honor Arnold Palmer with a stamp? Larry Bohannan of The Desert Sun newspaper notes that the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service is considering stamps of living people for the first time, and he nominates Arnold Palmer for the honor.
The post office, which previously has honored only deceased people with stamps, is now thinking about honoring living people with stamps. And the USPS is asking people for suggestions on who in popular culture, entertainment, sports, politics or any aspect of society should be honored.
So before we let people start pushing to get the cast of “Jersey Shore” or Justin Bieber on a stamp, now would be a good time to let the USPS know that no athlete deserves a stamp more than Arnold Palmer.
Certainly no living golfer deserves the honor of a stamp more than Palmer. Sure, there is Jack Nicklaus, but Palmer was adding to the luster of the game and changing the game's demographics before Nicklaus won his first U.S. Amateur title.
Tweet of the Day  Yeyang

