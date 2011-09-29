Truth & Rumors: Lexi to file petition for LPGA membership today

When LPGA commissioner Mike Whan comes to work today, he'll likely have a petition for membership from Lexi Thompson's team waiting on his desk, according to Golf Channel's Randall Mell.

Bobby Kreusler, Thompson’s agent, told GolfChannel.com that he will file a petition Thursday seeking a waiver for Thompson of the LPGA rule requiring tour members to be at least 18 years old. He spoke by telephone with LPGA commissioner Mike Whan Wednesday about the pending filing, which looks more and more like a mere formality to Thompson being granted tour membership privileges next season.

Kreusler is filing the petition so Thompson, 16, can claim the membership privileges that go with her victory at the Navistar Classic two weeks ago. He is, however, seeking to defer membership until next season, which an LPGA source said is vital to clearing the way to Whan’s granting a waiver.