News
Truth & Rumors: Lexi to file petition for LPGA membership today
When LPGA commissioner Mike Whan comes to work today, he'll likely have a petition for membership from Lexi Thompson's team waiting on his desk, according to Golf Channel's Randall Mell.
Bobby Kreusler, Thompson’s agent, told GolfChannel.com that he will file a petition Thursday seeking a waiver for Thompson of the LPGA rule requiring tour members to be at least 18 years old. He spoke by telephone with LPGA commissioner Mike Whan Wednesday about the pending filing, which looks more and more like a mere formality to Thompson being granted tour membership privileges next season.Later in the article Mell writes that Thompson isn't eligible for any of the remaining LPGA events, except for the season-ending tournament of champions event, which she earned by winning two weeks ago. Hall of Fame Needs RepairESPN's Bob Harig is the latest writer to chime in with his suggestions to fix the World Golf Hall of Fame. The voting process is clearly flawed when players such as Sandy Lyle are not in, and the fact that Peter Alliss is also not in is a crime. He was a fine player in his day, and he's easily been one of the top broadcasters of all time. And if inducted, he'd probably give one of the best HOF speeches ever.
Kreusler is filing the petition so Thompson, 16, can claim the membership privileges that go with her victory at the Navistar Classic two weeks ago. He is, however, seeking to defer membership until next season, which an LPGA source said is vital to clearing the way to Whan’s granting a waiver.
And if you haven't already, read John Huggin's excellent piece on the ridiculous "International Ballot." Golf Among Best Sports Movies?Yesterday in the Golf.com offices, we debated the best baseball movie of all time after SI's Joe Posnanski ran a poll on his blog. (I flipped a coin between Major League and Bull Durham). Time recently took it a step further and tried to name the 25 All-Time Best Sports Movies. And, yes, Caddyshack made the list. The big snub? Happy Gilmore! It combined hockey, golf and mixed martial arts. Come on! Tweet of the Day
More From the Web
Recommended by