LPGA's Belen Mozo poses naked in ESPN 'Body Issue'
Good news, (male) golf fans.
LPGA rookie Belen Mozo [right] will be featured in the upcoming ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue, according to USA Today's Michael McCarthy.
It's not the first time a golfer has appeared in the Body Issue. Last year, Camilo Villegas was photographed in his familiar Spider-Man pose with nothing but his putter. Two years ago, Christina Kim, Sandra Gal and Anna Grzebien were photographed together for the issue.
McCarthy spoke with ESPN The Magazine editor-in-chief Chad Millman and confirmed that Tiger Woods is not in the issue -- he's probably done posing shirtless since that Vanity Fair cover. But fortunately the magazine did land Mozo, a rookie from Spain who made six cuts in 13 starts this season.
Which golfer, male or female, would you like to see pose in the next Body Issue? Leave your answers in the comments section below, or on our Facebook wall.
(Photo: Rich Schultz/AP)