Love and Olazabal aim for floating green in Chicago River

On Monday, 2012 Ryder Cup captains Davis Love III and Jose Maria Olazabal held a press conference at Medinah Country Club, site of next year's Cup, and went on a media tour of Chicago to publicize the tournament.

One stop on the tour had the veterans hitting balls off the Trump International Hotel and Tower onto a floating green in the Chicago River. All of the action was for a good cause: the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup Magnificent Moments fundraising campaign donated $100,000 to benefit local charities. Check out the video below to see how they did.