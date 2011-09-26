Tour Championship ratings up slightly but still modest

NBC's broadcast of the Tour Championship, in which Bill Haas won the tournament in a playoff and the FedEx Cup for a total of $11.44, drew a 1.4 overnight Nielsen rating, a minor improvement on the 1.3 rating Jim Furyk's win brought last year, according to the Sports Business Journal.

In the five years of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the highest Sunday ratings for the Tour Championship came in 2009, when Phil Mickelson won the Tour Championship and Tiger Woods won the FedEx Cup, and 2007, when Woods won both. Those years drew a 3.3 overnight rating, according to the SBJ.

For comparison, the final round of this year's Masters, won by Charl Schwartzel with Woods tying for fourth, had a 10.4 overnight rating. Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open win had a 5.1 overnight and Darren Clarke's British Open victory had a 2.6; Woods missed both tournaments with injury. The PGA Championship, in which Woods missed the cut, had a 4.3 overnight rating during Keegan Bradley's win.