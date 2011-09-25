Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie

Tiger Woods has a new caddie.

Woods has hired veteran Joe LaCava, who had been working for Dustin Johnson, one of the most talented young Americans on the PGA Tour. Before going with Johnson earlier this season, LaCava worked for Presidents Cup captain Fred Couples for more than 20 years. (At right, Woods and LaCava, who was caddying for Fred Couples in a practice round at the 2010 Masters.)

The move was first reported Sunday by Butch Harmon on Sky Sports TV and was confirmed by wire reports. Harmon is Johnson's swing coach, and he previously worked for Woods for more than 10 years.

The move is a bit of a surprise given Johnson's age (27) and ability (five wins in the last four seasons). Meanwhile, Woods is still trying to recover from a shocking sex scandal, knee injuries and swing changes. Woods's last win came at the Australian Masters in November 2009.

LaCava, however, will now be caddying for a 14-time major champion, and he could be a witness to history. Woods is five majors from breaking Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major wins.

Steve Williams was on Woods's bag for 12 years and 13 of those 14 major wins, and they were best men in each other's weddings, but in July Woods fired Williams, saying it was "time for a change." Williams was then hired by Adam Scott.

Woods's next scheduled event is the Frys.com Open, which starts Oct. 6 in San Martin, Calif.

