Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie

by petedirenzo
Posted: Sun Sep. 25, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Woods Tiger Woods has a new caddie.
Woods has hired veteran Joe LaCava, who had been working for Dustin Johnson, one of the most talented young Americans on the PGA Tour. Before going with Johnson earlier this season, LaCava worked for Presidents Cup captain Fred Couples for more than 20 years. (At right, Woods and LaCava, who was caddying for Fred Couples  in a practice round at the 2010 Masters.)
The move was first reported Sunday by Butch Harmon on Sky Sports TV and was confirmed by wire reports. Harmon is Johnson's swing coach, and he previously worked for Woods for more than 10 years.
The move is a bit of a surprise given Johnson's age (27) and ability (five wins in the last four seasons). Meanwhile, Woods is still trying to recover from a shocking sex scandal, knee injuries and swing changes. Woods's last win came at the Australian Masters in November 2009.
LaCava, however, will now be caddying for a 14-time major champion, and he could be a witness to history. Woods is five majors from breaking Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major wins.
Steve Williams was on Woods's bag for 12 years and 13 of those 14 major wins, and they were best men in each other's weddings, but in July Woods fired Williams, saying it was "time for a change." Williams was then hired by Adam Scott.
Woods's next scheduled event is the Frys.com Open, which starts Oct. 6 in San Martin, Calif.
(Photo: Fred Vuich/SI)

