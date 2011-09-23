Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack

by petedirenzo
Posted: Fri Sep. 23, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
The chatter over Tiger Woods’s future has reached a fever pitch in recent days with opinions registered by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Luke Donald, and Greg Norman. (Even Mahmoud Ahmadinejad weighed in, clearing the floor of the U.N. with his bold prediction that Tiger would win 40 majors and reunite with Elin.) Next on the podium? Johnny Miller, of course! In a chat with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miller was surprisingly upbeat about the state of Tiger’s game.

"If Tiger sticks with it, stays patient, he’ll have a second career. It won’t be like the first. It could be like a Phil Mickelson career. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him win three, four more majors. I don’t see him winning a fifth one, the big one."

Miller also offered up a brief psychoanalysis of Woods:

"Tiger’s intellect is such, that he’s so curious you can tempt him into trying something that might be the nirvanic swing. If there’s a weakness for Tiger, he’s looking for that pot of gold. Well, he’s had that pot, but he can’t resist trying new swings. If he had stuck with his Adam Scott swing, he never would have had a lull."

Less optimistic about Woods is former European Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher, who pulled out his tarot cards for Reuters and proclaimed that if Tiger’s poor play continues, the World No. 49 might soon head for the hills:

"I've got huge respect for Jack and he thinks Tiger will come back (to form) and has a good chance of beating his record. Frankly I think it's 30-70 against him getting back to the level he was at.

I can see a possibility of Tiger packing it in. I can see him getting to the point where he is fed up. If he doesn't feel like he can win majors any more then he might just pack it in and concentrate on his foundation and try to redeem himself to the public by doing good work for his foundation.

If he is outside the top 50 and doesn't qualify for World Golf Championship (WGC) events and the FedEx Cup he might say, 'I'm hitting my head up against the wall and might not bother."

UBS follows trading scandal with Pebble Beach boondoggle Four years after Merrill Lynch CEO Stan O’Neal was pilloried for playing too much golf while Wall Street burned, banking behemoth UBS is under attack this week for descending on Pebble Beach for a golf boondoggle in the wake of losing $2.3 billion in a trading scam. As the New York Post put it: “Nothing washes away the tarnish of a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal like fine wine, ocean vistas and a few rounds of golf on the legendary links of Pebble Beach.” Bloomberg Businessweek procured this defense from the bank:

“The 2011 Invitational is a long-standing tradition at UBS where clients of our investment-banking practice have an opportunity to confer with one another and their advisers in a relaxed and informal setting,” Peter McKillop, a bank spokesman, said in an e-mailed statement.

Relaxed and informal? Van Cortlandt Park wouldn’t do? On the flipside...

The advantages of hosting the annual golf event may outweigh any “negative” publicity for the Zurich-based firm, said Steven Kaplan, a professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

“If it made business sense a month ago, it makes business sense today. There's a benefit to getting in front of your clients. Given what happened, there's an additional benefit to reassure them.” 

Tweet of the day Mcdoweel  

