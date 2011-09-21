Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
News

Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Sep. 21, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

With Tiger Woods's game in disarray, his swing coach, Sean Foley, has had a lot of arrows slung his way. But Tiger's swing plane has been the last thing on Foley's mind lately, writes ESPN's Bob Harig.

Kieran Foley was born Aug. 26 in Orlando and Foley and his wife, Kate, lived the past four months knowing that the outlook for their son's long-term health was bleak.
"There was a 50-50 chance my son would die at birth," Foley said Tuesday by phone, on his way home from working with another of his clients, Tiger Woods. "For lack of a better term, it's a medical miracle. The doctor told us he has trumped the best-case scenario for this disorder by 100 times."
Kieran was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a condition in which an abnormal opening in the diaphragm can lead to parts of the stomach or other abdominal organs moving into the chest cavity. In Kieran's case, his heart was located on the right side of his chest.
Harig also notes that Justin Rose, another Foley pupil, made a nice gesture after winning the BMW Championship last week. Rose dedicated his last two shots to Foley's son in a post-round interview. Bus BluesThe 2010 U.S. Ryder Cup team lacked proper rain gear, and now it looks like the U.S. Solheim Cup team could use a new team bus, according to Golf Channel's Jay Coffin.
The team bus broke down Monday on the way from the Dublin airport to Killeen Castle. To make matters worse, "Born in the USA" was blaring' on the radio when the incident occurred.
Then, once at the course, Juli Inkster's golf cart broke down at the farthest point from the clubhouse.
"She broke down out there where there are only wolves around," Christina Kim said.
Age of Parity? PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem gave a "state of the tour" address Tuesday at the Tour Championship, and NBC's Ryan Ballengee writes the commish is happy that parity is the new buzz word in golf.
As 2011 ends, no player on the PGA Tour has more than two wins and only one of those guys has a major this year. For the second consecutive year, it appears the Tour Championship will not only lock up the FedEx Cup winner but seems likely to identify the player of the year.
Commissioner Tim Finchem is very pleased with the rampant parity that has gripped his tour.
“We’ve gone very quickly from a point in time when we were very much a sport that had a dominant player (Woods) to all the way to the other end of the spectrum,” Finchem said Tuesday at East Lake.
“We’re at a point of total parity. Anybody out here can win any given time. So far the fans seem to really like it, and it’ll be interesting to see what develops in that regard going forward.”
But is parity a good thing for the tour? Paul Azinger doesn't think so ... Tweet of the Day Tweet

