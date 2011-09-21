Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare

With Tiger Woods's game in disarray, his swing coach, Sean Foley, has had a lot of arrows slung his way. But Tiger's swing plane has been the last thing on Foley's mind lately, writes ESPN's Bob Harig.

Kieran Foley was born Aug. 26 in Orlando and Foley and his wife, Kate, lived the past four months knowing that the outlook for their son's long-term health was bleak.

"There was a 50-50 chance my son would die at birth," Foley said Tuesday by phone, on his way home from working with another of his clients, Tiger Woods. "For lack of a better term, it's a medical miracle. The doctor told us he has trumped the best-case scenario for this disorder by 100 times."

Kieran was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a condition in which an abnormal opening in the diaphragm can lead to parts of the stomach or other abdominal organs moving into the chest cavity. In Kieran's case, his heart was located on the right side of his chest.

The team bus broke down Monday on the way from the Dublin airport to Killeen Castle. To make matters worse, "Born in the USA" was blaring' on the radio when the incident occurred.

Then, once at the course, Juli Inkster's golf cart broke down at the farthest point from the clubhouse.

"She broke down out there where there are only wolves around," Christina Kim said.

As 2011 ends, no player on the PGA Tour has more than two wins and only one of those guys has a major this year. For the second consecutive year, it appears the Tour Championship will not only lock up the FedEx Cup winner but seems likely to identify the player of the year.

Commissioner Tim Finchem is very pleased with the rampant parity that has gripped his tour.

“We’ve gone very quickly from a point in time when we were very much a sport that had a dominant player (Woods) to all the way to the other end of the spectrum,” Finchem said Tuesday at East Lake.

“We’re at a point of total parity. Anybody out here can win any given time. So far the fans seem to really like it, and it’ll be interesting to see what develops in that regard going forward.”