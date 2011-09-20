SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (TOTAL VOTES, FIRST PLACE VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (146, 11, 1)- Last three finishes: 4, BMW Championship; T3, Deutsche Bank Championship; T18, The Barclays- Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Rory McIlroy (137, 4, 2)- Last three finishes: 3, KLM Open; T3, Omega European Masters; T64, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 3 3. Lee Westwood (101, 0, 3)- Last three finishes: 5, KLM Open; T6, Omega European Masters; T8, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (73, 0, 4)- Last three finishes: T42 BMW Championship; T21, Deutsche Bank Championship; T12, PGA Championship- Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Webb Simpson (59, 0, NR)- Last three finishes: 5, BMW Championship; 1, Deutsche Bank Championship; T10, The Barclays- Official World Golf Ranking: 13 6. Steve Stricker (58, 0, 6)- Last three finishes: WD, BMW Championship; T42, Deutsche Bank Championship; T24, The Barclays; - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 7. Dustin Johnson (50, 0, 5)- Last three finishes: T65, BMW Championship; T42, Deutsche Bank Championship; Win, The Barclays- Official World Golf Ranking: 6 8. Keegan Bradley (47, 0, 8)- Last three finishes: T16, BMW Championship; CUT, Deutsche Bank Championship; CUT, The Barclays- Official World Golf Ranking: 28 9. Adam Scott (42, 0, 7)- Last three finishes: T37, BMW Championship; T8, Deutsche Bank Championship; T67, The Barclays- Official World Golf Ranking: 10 10. Nick Watney (35, 0, 9)- Last three finishes: T22, BMW Championship; T61, Deutsche Bank Championship; T10, The Barclays- Official World Golf Rank: 11 Others receiving votes:Jason Day (21)Matt Kuchar (13)Phil Mickelson (11)Thomas Bjorn (9)Mark Wilson (7)K.J. Choi (6)Darren Clarke (4)Justin Rose (3)Bubba Watson (2)Fred Couples (1)