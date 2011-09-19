Tweets of the Week: Cink gets a Heisman, Poulter's fish and Rory's swing in the buff

Golf's original king of Twitter, Stewart Cink (@stewartcink), did not qualify for last week's BMW Championship, but he still picked up a trophy. Cink also enjoyed a night out on the town with his wife, Lisa (@lisacink), who clearly wasn't going miss a bite of her dinner. Luke is no fan of the Golden Dome...Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) did compete in the BMW Championship, but the Chicago resident was not too pleased when he learned that because NBC planned to show a football game Saturday afternoon, he'd have an early-morning tee time. ... and his wife is no fan of the peacock.His wife, Diane (@DianeDonald), also took exception to NBC's decision to cut away from the action in order to show the start of Notre Dame's football game against Michigan State. Welcome to flying commercialFans assume that rich tour pros all fly on private planes, but plenty of golfers use commercial airlines. And that means headaches like the one Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) had to deal with last week. Team bondingDarren Clarke (@Theprincedc) enjoyed a big seafood dinner with his Vivendi Seve Trophy teammates last week, including his pal Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter). While the 2011 British Open champ couldn't help mentioning that Poulter soiled his shirt, Poulter was more fixated on the tasty looking chow. She hopes it's spamBefore she arrived in Alabama for last week's Navistar LPGA Classic, Paige Mackenzie (@Paige_Mackenzie) got a disturbing message. All in a day's work for RoryComputers, high-speed cameras and other gizmos can help today's pros break down their swings in ways that would make Buck Rogers jealous. Last week, when he wasn't battling with Lee Westwood on Twitter, Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) got hooked up to the machines and shared a photo of the experience with his followers. Craig Connelly (@theweeman77), Paul Casey's caddie who is known on tour as Wee Man, couldn't help needling the U.S. Open champ.