Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller calls out Cog Hill critics
NBC announcer Johnny Miller defended Rees Jones after Jones got an earful from some Tour players over his redesign of Chicago’s Cog Hill, site of last week’s BMW Championship. Teddy Greenstein and K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune have the details:
At one point during Saturday's broadcast, NBC analyst Johnny Miller weighed in on the Cog Hill debate. As always, he made his feelings crystal clear.“Scrambling crap” sounds like a dig at Mickelson, of whom Miller once said, “If he couldn’t chip, he’d be selling cars in San Diego.” McIlroy, Westwood trash-talk about Seve Trophy Friends -- or is it frenemies? -- Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood had another one of their entertaining Twitter battles Sunday after McIlroy tweeted that he was rooting for Continental Europe against the Great Britain and Ireland in the Vivendi Seve Trophy, a Ryder Cup-type event for European pros. Westwood was playing for the GB&I team, while McIlroy took the week off. (GB&I won the event, but Thomas Bjorn beat Westwood in singles to make it very close.) But Holly Sweeney, model and McIlroy ex, got the last word.
"Anybody who complains about this course," he said, "needs to have his head examined."
After leaving the booth Sunday, Miller told the Tribune: "The guys who complained were the ones who weren't hitting it good. They deserved to do lousy."
Top-five finishers Luke Donald and Geoff Ogilvy left no doubt they don't fancy the 2008 Rees Jones redesign, but the loudest voices in opposition were Phil Mickelson, who tied for 56th, and Steve Stricker, who withdrew after the second round because of neck pain.
"Almost every guy who finished at the top of the leaderboard was in the top five in greens hit and ball-striking," Miller said. "To me, that's the ultimate. That's pure golf, not a bunch of scrambling crap."
