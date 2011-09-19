Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
Truth & Rumors: PGA Tour to ban Nicotine?
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
News

Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller calls out Cog Hill critics

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Sep. 19, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
NBC announcer Johnny Miller defended Rees Jones after Jones got an earful from some Tour players over his redesign of Chicago’s Cog Hill, site of last week’s BMW Championship. Teddy Greenstein and K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune have the details:

At one point during Saturday's broadcast, NBC analyst Johnny Miller weighed in on the Cog Hill debate. As always, he made his feelings crystal clear.
"Anybody who complains about this course," he said, "needs to have his head examined."
After leaving the booth Sunday, Miller told the Tribune: "The guys who complained were the ones who weren't hitting it good. They deserved to do lousy."
Top-five finishers Luke Donald and Geoff Ogilvy left no doubt they don't fancy the 2008 Rees Jones redesign, but the loudest voices in opposition were Phil Mickelson, who tied for 56th, and Steve Stricker, who withdrew after the second round because of neck pain.
"Almost every guy who finished at the top of the leaderboard was in the top five in greens hit and ball-striking," Miller said. "To me, that's the ultimate. That's pure golf, not a bunch of scrambling crap."
“Scrambling crap” sounds like a dig at Mickelson, of whom Miller once said, “If he couldn’t chip, he’d be selling cars in San Diego.” McIlroy, Westwood trash-talk about Seve Trophy Friends -- or is it frenemies? -- Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood had another one of their entertaining Twitter battles Sunday after McIlroy tweeted that he was rooting for Continental Europe against the Great Britain and Ireland in the Vivendi Seve Trophy, a Ryder Cup-type event for European pros. Westwood was playing for the GB&I team, while McIlroy took the week off. (GB&I won the event, but Thomas Bjorn beat Westwood in singles to make it very close.) Rorymac1 Leew1 Rory2 Westwood2 Rory3 But Holly Sweeney, model and McIlroy ex, got the last word.
Hollys1   Tweet of the Day From Sports Illustrated's Alan Shipnuck...
Alans1
