Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller calls out Cog Hill critics

NBC announcer Johnny Miller defended Rees Jones after Jones got an earful from some Tour players over his redesign of Chicago’s Cog Hill, site of last week’s BMW Championship. Teddy Greenstein and K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune have the details:

At one point during Saturday's broadcast, NBC analyst Johnny Miller weighed in on the Cog Hill debate. As always, he made his feelings crystal clear.

"Anybody who complains about this course," he said, "needs to have his head examined."

After leaving the booth Sunday, Miller told the Tribune: "The guys who complained were the ones who weren't hitting it good. They deserved to do lousy."

Top-five finishers Luke Donald and Geoff Ogilvy left no doubt they don't fancy the 2008 Rees Jones redesign, but the loudest voices in opposition were Phil Mickelson, who tied for 56th, and Steve Stricker, who withdrew after the second round because of neck pain.

"Almost every guy who finished at the top of the leaderboard was in the top five in greens hit and ball-striking," Miller said. "To me, that's the ultimate. That's pure golf, not a bunch of scrambling crap."